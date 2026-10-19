Life in Another Language: Inside the FSU Language Houses

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What if you could immerse yourself in a foreign language and culture while still living in Tallahassee? That is exactly what the FSU Language Houses attempt to do! The Language Houses at FSU are currently the only live-in foreign language houses at any university in all of Florida, but other universities such as Cornell University and William and Mary University have them.

Located in Ragans Hall, participants live in an apartment-style dorm, sharing their living room and kitchen with roommates who are learning the same language. To see what life inside the FSU Language Houses is really like, I reached out to the students who are currently living, laughing, and learning in a foreign language at FSU.

An Interview With Victoria Ovies

Victoria Ovies is a student in the Italian Language House this year. She’s a junior majoring in international affairs and has been learning Italian since 2019.

Her Campus (HC): What made you want to live in the Italian Language House?

Victoria Ovies (VO): I decided to live in the Italian Language House because I wanted to get more exposure to Italian outside of classes and meet more students who are passionate about learning other languages!

HC: How would you describe your community in the Italian Language House?

VO: I would describe my community as inviting and friendly. We all have a different experience with Italian and are willing to make mistakes as we practice. We also want to learn more about Italian culture and each other through our events, so we have created a very fun and open environment!

An Interview With Pia Harfouche

Pia Harfouche is a Fulbright Foreign Language Teaching Assistant in the Arabic Language House this year. She’s assisting in teaching Arabic at beginner and intermediate levels and is a native Arabic speaker.

HC: What is it like living in the Arabic Language House?

Pia Harfouche (PH): Living in the language house is a great experience for everyone. It’s a great way to naturally practice your target language with native speakers on a daily basis through everyday conversations, activities, and weekly meetings. It’s also a great way to make friends and meet people from different backgrounds and cultures.

HC: What level of language do you think participants need to be successful in the Arabic Language House?

PH: I think participants should have a beginner level, but they don’t need to be fluent. Fluency comes with time and practice. As they interact with speakers of the language, they’ll get better at using the language.

An Interview With Aubrey Haugdahl

Aubrey Haugdahl is a student living in the French Language House this year. She’s a sophomore who’s majoring in mechanical engineering and minoring in French, which she has been learning since 2021.

HC: What resources does the French Language House Program provide for language learning?

Aubrey Haugdahl (AH): I think the main resource offered by the language house program is an environment where we get to live and speak French with other students learning the same language, which especially helps with growing comfortable speaking it. We are also frequently informed about all the resources provided by FSU’s French program and organizations as well. The French Language House Program also provided us with a TV and a variety of French media to keep in our apartment, such as movies, books, and comics!

HC: What’s your favorite part about living in the French Language House?

AH: My favorite part about living in the French House is our weekly meetings. I love how it gives me time to learn about French culture and to participate in fun activities with everyone in the language. I also really like living with students learning the same language, because regular housing doesn’t give that option.

An Interview With Raquel Steele

Raquel Steele is a student living in the Japanese Language House this year. She’s a sophomore who’s majoring in Japanese language and culture and business management. She has been studying Japanese since 2024 and has attended two summers of language school at EF Languages Abroad Tokyo.

HC: What types of events does the Japanese Language House have?

Raquel Steele (RS): We do a variety of activities that let us learn more about Japanese culture while spending time together as a community. We’ve played card games like karuta, a game where we listen to J-pop songs and have to try to find the matching card with the matching lyrics as quickly as possible.

We’ve also played koi-koi, a game played with hanafuda, or traditional Japanese flower cards. Along with games, we watch movies in Japanese and make food together. Some of the things we’ve made include traditional snacks enjoyed during Tsukimi, Japan’s moon-viewing festival, which celebrates the beauty of the autumn moon.

HC: How does your Japanese Language House community facilitate everyday language learning?

RS: We try to speak Japanese with each other as much as possible, even during casual conversations around the house. We also leave notes in Japanese on the fridge and try to use only Japanese in our roommate group chat. Being surrounded by other people who are also learning Japanese makes it easier to practice regularly and become more comfortable using the language naturally.

An Interview With Sabrine Tahi

Sabrine Tahi is an exchange student living in the French Language House. Originally from Morocco, she grew up speaking French before moving to Paris to pursue her university studies. As a native French speaker, she aims to integrate the French language and culture into the daily lives of the French House residents.

HC: How does the French Language House enrich your study abroad experience?

Sabrine Tahi: The French Language House has enriched my study abroad experience by giving me a sense of community and a place that feels like home. I often feel like I left France, but France never really left me. To me, the purpose of studying abroad is to discover a new country, immerse yourself in a different culture, and learn from the people around you.

Being part of the French House at FSU allows me to give back by offering other students the opportunity to discover the French language and culture, just as I had the opportunity to experience a new culture myself. I love sharing the culture I grew up in, organizing weekly activities, and meeting people who are genuinely curious about France and eager to learn from my experiences.

At the same time, the French House allows me to keep France close to my heart while building meaningful connections and creating a little home away from home. Getting to enjoy French food is an added bonus!

The FSU Language Houses are currently accepting applications for the following academic year, and you can submit an application here until Oct. 31st. To learn more about the Language Houses before applying, you can visit the French Language House during their open house night on Oct. 21 from 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. in the basement recreational room in Ragans Building 2.

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