Let’s Talk About 3-Hour Class Blocks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I struggle with scheduling classes each semester. It’s difficult to find interesting courses that meet at reasonable hours of the day, and I often have to make sacrifices to earn the right number of credit hours.

Those sacrifices led to two consecutive three-hour classes stacked on each other this semester. When I tell someone about my schedule, they often express sympathy, but spending three hours in class isn’t as bad as it seems. Here are my key takeaways from this semester’s experience so far.

Three hours in class may seem like a lot, but one three-hour session is equivalent to two hour-and-a-half long sessions or three 50-minute blocks. By taking the heft of my 15 credits on one day, I only have to attend one lecture every other day of the week, which gives me more time to complete coursework outside of class or attend activities off-campus.

Additionally, I understand more of the content discussed in three hours than when a topic is split into two lectures. A class discussion that starts and ends in the same session helps me better retain and separate each concept. The three hours have become less daunting as I adapt to my new schedule. Now, I have a solid routine, know how much food to pack, and how to keep myself energized throughout the day.

There are disadvantages to the long class periods, though. Often, I feel myself getting burnt out and checking out of the class discussion, and sometimes, the three hours get stuffed with a lot of content that is difficult to digest properly. Since the class only meets once a week, missing a class session would put me far behind, and I sometimes struggle to keep up with the coursework and readings required each week to prepare for such a long session.

My professors try to combat this burnout by allowing for a 15 to 25 minute break each class, allowing time for a quick snack or some time to relax. I find these breaks helpful and recommend that each student pack plenty of snacks to help keep their energy up throughout the extended session. Additionally, schedule enough time to prepare for class well in advance, as much prep work is often required.

Though each class day is long, I always leave the course meeting feeling accomplished. By challenging myself to participate in such long sessions, I feel like I’m getting more out of my day than I would after attending a 50-minute session, making me feel more confident in my knowledge of the course content. As long as I keep pace with the homework, I can attend each session and participate in class discussions. My longer courses typically have more peer participation than the shorter ones, facilitating more fruitful conversations with less awkward silences.

So, should you sign up for a three-hour lecture? Though my experience with longer classes has been positive, I would advise each student to consider their habits before registering. If you struggle to sit through a discussion-heavy 90-minute lecture, I wouldn’t recommend registering for a 180-minute one.

Additionally, if the course subject or level doesn’t seem suitable for a more extended class, I’d suggest trying to find a similar course that doesn’t require a long block. I would only recommend the three-hour periods for discussion-based and engaging classes, as a lecture-based course may seem to pass slowly. If you have evaluated your typical routine and still want to challenge yourself and try the more extended session, I think you may enjoy it more than you imagined.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!