Your Guide to FSU Homecoming Week

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Yes, it’s that time of year again. If the cool breeze, fall trees, and midterm stress weren’t giveaways, Homecoming is right around the corner. Admittedly, I’m often one of the last to hear about homecoming events, but with Halloween preparations, increasing academic demands, and numerous club activities all coinciding during this busy period, it’s understandable.

If you haven’t heard, this year, FSU has chosen “Legacy in Every Frame” as the Homecoming theme. This theme reflects the university’s commitment to celebrating its rich traditions, fostering connections across generations, and honoring the accomplishments of its alumni. The week-long festivities are scheduled from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2.

Here’s a rundown of each FSU-hosted event taking place throughout homecoming week:

Chalk on Legacy Walk (OCT. 24)

Student organizations on campus competed on the FSU Legacy Walk by showcasing their creative designs as part of the Homecoming competitions. There were also exciting fall-themed games for some friendly competition or just for fun.

Homecoming Live (Oct. 25)

FSU’s largest student-run pep rally, Homecoming Live, took place at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. Special guest artist R&B singer-songwriter Mariah the Scientist kicked off the Homecoming festivities with high-energy entertainment on Oct. 25. Other student organizations were featured as part of Seminole tradition, such as the FSU cheerleaders and Golden Girls.

Bingo for a Cause (Oct. 27)

FSU takes pride in its strong community involvement, and this event is a great chance for students to meet organizations that are making a real difference. Bingo for a cause will be hosted in the Union Ballrooms on Oct. 27, where you’ll learn how to be an eco-friendly, community-minded Nole while playing bingo with friends!

Spirit Night (Oct. 28)

The Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) is hosting a vintage Hollywood-themed evening in its courtyard, featuring live performances, singing, drag shows, and dancing. If you’re able to attend this event, be ready to strike a pose on the red carpet and cheer for contestants in the Most Spirited Competition. You’ll also get the chance to meet the Homecoming court while enjoying free food and merch!

Odds and Evens (Oct. 29)

In addition to the Homecoming Chief and Princess voting opening, Odds and Evens will be taking place at the main campus fields on Oct. 29. This event includes friendly games of kickball and football, which are open to all FSU students. Awards for Best Team Costume and Best Individual Costume will also be chosen. If yard games, delicious food, free goodies, and costume contests sound like something you’d enjoy, go check it out!

Homecoming Festival (Oct. 30)

The Homecoming Festival on Union Green is an afternoon filled with delicious food, exciting rides, fun games, and more! Students and alumni will come together on Oct. 30 to celebrate the rich legacy of FSU’s proud homecoming tradition with music and festival treats.

Homecoming Parade (Oct. 31)

The annual Homecoming Parade is one of FSU’s most favorite traditions, organized by the Student Alumni Association. The parade will make its way north from the Civic Center parking lot along Macomb Street, continue west on College Avenue, and finish south on Copeland Street. Come out and show your Seminole pride on Oct. 31!

Homecoming Tailgates (Nov. 1)

Meet alumni and connect with friends for pregame fun at the alumni network tailgates! The Veterans Alumni Network and Women for FSU will host gatherings full of food, fellowship, and Seminole pride on Nov. 1. Take advantage of this wonderful opportunity to network and make new friends.

Whether you’re a student, alum, or member of the Tallahassee community, Homecoming offers the ideal opportunity to come together, celebrate, and embrace Seminole pride. So, grab your garnet and gold gear, join the festivities, and help keep the legacy alive in every frame!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!