How To Spend a Perfect Weekend as an FSU Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

We all have those moments when we’re sitting at home wondering what we’ll do this weekend. Sometimes, it feels like there’s absolutely nothing to do, especially around campus. However, there are many fun things to do if you just know where to look. So, I want to help you plan the perfect weekend on campus when you don’t feel like rotting in bed.

Start off with a good breakfast

The beginning of any good weekend starts with a good breakfast. You could either go to one of the many dining halls around campus or try somewhere you’ve never gone. I’ve been meaning to try Seminole Café, and I hope to go there soon. You can also try some yummy off-campus options like Canopy Road Cafe.

If I don’t feel like leaving my apartment to get food, I’ve recently started cooking breakfast for myself. Sometimes, it’s hard to find the time to cook, but on weekends, I like to make myself a matcha and some good old eggs and toast. Just the act of making yourself a breakfast that you love is the perfect way to start the day. Sometimes, I even peruse Pinterest to look for the perfect breakfast recipe. Smoothies, acai bowls, avocado toast — the options are endless!

Find a cute activity on campus

After breakfast, it’s time to find an activity. FSU has so many different things to do on campus over the weekends. I love the Askew Student Life Center because there are so many different things to do, like Paint-a-Pot if you’re feeling creative or the Cyber Café if you’re into gaming. I’ve been meaning to go to Paint-a-Pot at least once before I graduate, so I’ll try to make it there before the semester ends!

Later in the day, when the sun sets, you might ask yourself, “What should I do next?” Well, you still have options. At the Student Life Cinema, there’s always a movie playing, or they’re hosting an event that could pique your interest.

I like to stay updated on what’s going on by following their Instagram, and you should, too! There’s also the bowling alley in the Student Union that is popular on campus, so if that seems interesting to you, then going over there for a bowling night with friends is the perfect way to cap off a day of fun!

Spend a night in college town

If you’re not feeling like a movie, another FSU student staple for a fun weekend night plan is College Town. If you’re over 21, then I would go down to the bars for a night of fun with friends. Other options are popular among students, but if you want to stay close to campus, then College Town is the place to be.

The area is great for all ages, even if you aren’t 21. College Town has great restaurants if you’re looking for a bite to eat, and at times, you can hear live music while walking down the street.

If you’re lucky, you might even catch an intermural soccer or rugby game on the intermural fields across the street. Joining in with the cheering fans and feeling the FSU spiring in your blood is always a great way to end a weekend.

There are many fun things to do on campus over the weekend when you don’t feel like going far from home. Whatever you choose to do this weekend, I hope you spend it exploring all there is to do on campus. So much is offered here that it’ll be a missed opportunity if you don’t take them!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!