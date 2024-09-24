How I Planned the Perfect Fall Picnic on Landis

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The year has finally graced us with crisp temperatures that scream Florida autumn. What better way to fully embrace the start of my favorite season than by sitting back and enjoying the refreshing sense of change right in the heart of FSU’s campus?

Landis Green is the perfect spot for any outdoor activity! You’ll be sure to see students throwing frisbees, soaking in the sun, or simply passing by on their way to class. It just so happens to be one of the best layouts for planning an unforgettable picnic to kick-start the fall semester.

FSU’s very own central park captures the beauty of Tallahassee with its wide open space and luscious beds of greenery, leaving me no choice but to indulge in its natural beauty. After passing by the field countless times, I’ve been able to scope out the perfect location tucked under the gorgeous Azalea trees, where you’ll find shade and privacy.

As a college student, making unnecessary purchases can be a huge waste of spending and space. Instead of buying a traditional picnic blanket, I opted to use one of my bedsheets. I found it to be a practical and spacious alternative, perfect for accommodating my friends and plenty of food. As for utensils, my main priority was choosing to use eco-friendly plates and cups as a way to keep things more sustainable.

It’s not truly an autumn picnic without classic fall treats, and when the holiday season rolls around, my go-to spot is always Trader Joe’s. With their wide range of pumpkin-themed products, I knew I’d find everything I needed. For the main spread, I opted for a DIY sandwich bar.

In my case, this was a versatile way to create mix-and-match options for my friends who have their preferred tastes. I can choose toppings I know they will love! Trader Joe’s has a fantastic variety of condiments, deli meats, and vegan options to suit all tastes.

Savory cinnamon rolls are always a fall favorite for dessert. I also couldn’t forget the classic apple pie, which never fails to bring back the memories of baking in grandma’s kitchen. Of course, I couldn’t resist the savory pumpkin loaf, which brought the cozy flavors of fall with every bite.

No fall picnic is complete without seasonal beverages, and Trader Joe’s has it covered. I went with their classic Spiced Apple Cider, which could be a crime to be offered only once a year.

Selecting the right time of day and checking the weather ahead of time is just as important as planning the main event itself. Small details can quickly make or break the setup in minutes! I ensured no rain by double-checking the forecast the night before. Even though it’s fall, afternoons can still be warm, so planning the picnic just before sunset seemed like the perfect choice.

And there you have my simple guide to creating the ultimate fall picnic! I can’t imagine a better way to welcome Tallahassee’s cooler season than with a classic picnic complete with unique snacks, cozy vibes, and everything needed to make the most of autumn on campus!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!