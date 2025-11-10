How FSU Football Finally Broke Their ACC Losing Streak

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After a treacherous year of absolutely no wins within the ACC, with their last win against the Cal Golden Bears in September 2024, FSU’s victory against Wake Forest on Nov. 1 finally ended the drought. As head coach of football, Mike Norvell faced growing criticism for his leadership, and “Fire Norvell” posts flooded social media, but Saturday’s dominant 42-7 performance shut down the noise fast. The win didn’t just snap a losing streak, but rather reignited hope in a team and fan base desperate for something to cheer about, especially after a four-week losing streak.

The Seminoles came into the game carrying months of frustration and uncertainty. FSU’s conference, the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), is one of college football’s toughest leagues. Going an entire year without a conference win is brutal for any program, but especially one with FSU’s proud history.

Fans were starting to wonder if the team would ever return to its old form, as it seemed to struggle with a disconnect on offense and poor overall defense. From the Wake Forest opening kickoff, though, something felt different.

FSU’s offense came out with energy that had been missing all season. Quarterback Tommy Castellanos looked particularly confident and composed, completing 12 of his 16 passes and keeping the momentum alive on every drive. His connection with wide receiver Duce Robinson had fans at Doak Campbell Stadium fired up; the energy ran rampant after a 66-yard touchdown sent the crowd into a frenzy. Running back Samuel Singleton Jr. also had a big night, picking up 91 rushing yards and a touchdown to keep the pressure on Wake Forest.

While the offense brought the spark, the defense sealed the deal. Wake Forest was limited to just 247 total yards, and FSU’s defense snagged two turnovers, stealing the ball back and giving their offense even more chances to score. Considering how shaky the defense has looked in previous games, this kind of performance was a major step up.

Discipline also played a big role. Earlier in the season, FSU struggled with penalties, giving its opponent massive advantages. For example, in FSU’s loss against Stanford, FSU committed 13 penalties, greatly hindering yardage. Against Wake Forest, that problem nearly disappeared. The Seminoles looked focused, in control, and ready to prove a point.

More than the numbers, the energy on the field just felt different. Players were hyping each other up after big plays, coaches were celebrating on the sidelines, and you could feel the confidence building with every quarter. This game was one of the first reminders since FSU’s win over Alabama of the pride, teamwork, and resilience that define FSU.

After the game, Coach Norvell praised his team’s effort, saying every player “answered the call.” That sense of unity was clear. For the first time in months, the Florida State Seminoles looked like they were playing for each other instead of under pressure.

With this long-awaited win, before the 10-24 loss against Clemson on Nov. 8, FSU moved to 4-4 overall and 1-4 in conference play for the season. While the FSU’s in-conference game against Clemson wasn’t nearly as successful as their Wake Forest match-up, the season isn’t over yet.

The team will play another in-conference game against Virginia Tech and NC State. Then, FSU football will have the rivalry game of the year against the University of Florida on Nov. 29. If they win at least two of their final three games, they could be eligible for a bowl game, so it’s important that FSU football keeps this momentum up.

As long as the offense remains explosive and the defense keeps up this heart and hard work, the future season of FSU football looks somewhat promising. FSU fans, keep on hoping! There’s a lot of teamwork left to believe in.

