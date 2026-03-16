Harry Styles Albums as Years of College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally (KATTDO), has consumed my life. I discovered post-One Direction Harry Styles after listening to Harry’s House in 2022, and immediately went and listened to his earlier solo albums: Harry Styles and Fine Line.

One Direction was a prominent force of my childhood, and I was familiar with their radio hits, but Styles’ discography had hidden depth that I wasn’t expecting. I always had a song to turn to, no matter how I was feeling. To honor Styles’ fourth album, KATTDO, I’ve decided to relate each college year to a Harry Styles album.

Just as Harry evolved from the “baker boy” on The X Factor to a GRAMMY-winning marathon runner, let’s go through our college evolution through all of Styles’ eras.

Freshman Year: Fine Line

Freshman year has a duality to it that Fine Line perfectly encapsulates. You’re moving away from home for the first time, making new friends, having a bunch of new experiences, and experimenting with your new freedom. However, there are lots of ups and downs that come with missing home, experiencing loneliness, and figuring out how to navigate your new environment. Fine Line encapsulates that perfectly.

The upbeat radio hits of “Adore You,” “Golden,” and “Watermelon Sugar” evoke the dazzling excitement of experiencing your college town for the first time, meeting new friends, and going on adventures. These songs are contrasted with “Falling,” “To Be So Lonely,” and “Cherry,” which show some of the underlying difficulties that don’t get portrayed as much.

The title track “Fine Line” really represents the message of freshman year, because no matter how uncertain you are about the future, “we’ll be alright.”

Sophomore Year: Harry Styles

I struggled to decide which album would fit sophomore, or the second year. Sophomores have a firmer foundation on campus, are solidifying their friend groups, and are more intentional with their activities. Yet, they also struggle with the “sophomore slump” and rediscover themselves by declaring their major and figuring out their future.

Harry Styles has bold, energy-filled songs like “Carolina,” “Kiwi,” and “Woman,” representative of the youthful experimentation. Even still, there are reflective, insightful songs like “Two Ghosts,” “Ever Since New York,” and “From the Dining Room Table.”

These songs align with understanding of your place and the reflection that comes with age, while still going through self-discovery and evolution. The daring excitement paired with thoughtful contemplation makes Harry Styles perfect for a sophomore year.

Junior Year: Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally

More like “studying all the time, going out occasionally.” Junior year is when things get serious. You’re likely taking harder classes, applying for internships, and attempting to plan your career. College is slowly dwindling to a close, and now’s the time to start planning the memories you want to make during your final time in college.

KATTDO may seem like an unconventional choice with its upbeat, party production, but Styles is very vulnerable about the struggles of working as an artist and being a public figure in ways that he wasn’t in previous albums. Songs like “Paint By Numbers,” “Season 2 Weight Loss,” “The Waiting Game,” and “Are You Listening Yet?” are upfront about the struggles of working, finding your place, and what to do next, which are common themes of junior year.

While I was listening, the song “Taste Back” evoked study abroad vibes, which many people do during or just before junior year. The closing track, “Carla’s Song,” closes with a message that juniors everywhere need to hear: no matter what uncertainties you have about the future, “it’s all waiting there for you.”

Senior Year: Harry’s House

Senior year is full of bittersweet nostalgia, reflection, celebration, and excitement for the future, all of which Harry’s House encompasses. Songs like “As It Was,” “Love of My Life,” and “Boyfriends” are contemplative of the past and reflective, while also showing personal evolution. “Late Night Talking,” “Grapejuice,” and “Keep Driving” remind me of making memories with friends and savoring the moments together before everyone parts ways.

The song that solidified my decision to make Harry’s House senior year was “Matilda.” When I listen to “Matilda,” I think about transitioning into adulthood, growing up, and finding my own path. Seniors are choosing their post-college home and deciding who they’ll keep in their lives post-college. The nostalgic reflection of Harry’s House makes it perfect for senior year.

Our college experiences are mirrored throughout Harry Styles’ discography. Each album captures a different stage of personal evolution, just as each year of college challenges and rewards us in its own unique way. Styles’ discography offers a soundtrack for our journey.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!