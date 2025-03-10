Golden Week 2025 Recap: A Celebration of FSU Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Golden Week 2025 at FSU was a vibrant, spirited, and unforgettable celebration of our school’s traditions, love, and unity. Organized by the Student Government Association (SGA), this week highlights the positivity on our campus and our pride for the institution.

It also highlights three integral aspects of campus life: Athletics, the Office of Fraternity & Sorority Life, and the Student Agencies. With an engaging lineup of events, students came together to embrace the heartbeat of FSU. Here’s a look back at the week’s highlights:

Golden Week Kickoff

The festivities began on Landis Green from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 3, where students gathered to launch Golden Week in style. The atmosphere was electric with Garnet and Gold pride as students participated in fun activities, giveaways, and enjoyed live entertainment. The kickoff set the tone for a week filled with enthusiasm and Seminole spirit! Students enjoyed FSU photo opportunities, a live DJ, and free FSU merchandise, adding to the energy of the evening.

Snacks & Chat with SGA

The evening of March 4 provided a unique opportunity for students to engage with the SGA and learn more about their initiatives. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Union, students sat down with Dr. Amy Hecht and SGA representatives for an open discussion while enjoying some tasty treats from Chick-fil-A.

The event was an inviting space for students to ask questions, voice concerns, and learn how SGA works to improve campus life. It was an insightful evening that fostered a sense of community and encouraged students to get involved in shaping FSU’s future

Golden Market Wednesday & STEM Under the Stars

Midweek brought a blend of creativity and curiosity. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 5, Golden Market Wednesday transformed campus into a lively hub of student businesses and local vendors. A unique rendition of our beloved Market Wednesday was complete with gold decorations, Golden Week Merchandise, and a visit from Garnet and Gold Guys. This event showcased the entrepreneurial spirit of FSU students while fostering a deeper connection between students and local businesses.

Later in the evening, students turned their gaze toward the stars at the ASLC for STEM Under the Stars, featuring a special screening of Interstellar at 6 p.m. This event combined science, cinema, and socialization, creating a night of cosmic and intellectual excitement.

Before the movie, we learned about the research happening on our campus with outdoor tabling through STEM. Later, students gathered with blankets and popcorn to enjoy a film exploring space’s vastness, making it a perfect tie-in to FSU’s commitment to STEM education and discovery.

Band Night at Bowden’s

Golden Week 2025 wrapped up with a high-energy finale at Bowden’s on March 6 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Band Night featured an incredible lineup of student and local bands, filling the night with music, camaraderie, and celebration. The event showcased the talent within the FSU community, with bands playing a mix of rock, indie, and alternative music that had students dancing and singing along. Bowden’s provided a fantastic atmosphere for students to unwind and connect, making it the perfect way to close Golden Week.

Final Thoughts

Golden Week 2025 was a resounding success. It brought students together to celebrate what makes FSU truly special: our spirit, traditions, and love for one another. Through meaningful conversations, stargazing, or live music, the week was a testament to the vibrant community that defines FSU.

