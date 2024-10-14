Fun 1-Credit Electives to Spice up Your Spring Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With course registration open, you may be struggling to fill up your schedule. You may be stuck at eleven credits or looking for another class to make your schedule a little more fun. When your spring semester is full of three-hour-long labs and other boring gen-eds, adding a random class in there isn’t a bad idea.

I was in this situation last semester and found the physical education classes that FSU offers. Upon further investigation, I discovered a plethora of courses you can take to earn one credit, ranging from weight training to fitness walking to art class.

Not only are there interesting one-credit classes you can add to your schedule, but there are also a few three-credit classes that don’t require prerequisites and are perfect for any beginner! These classes fall under any category and are perfect for any FSU student.

Physical education activities (Pel)

Physical education is that class we all took in middle school, full of FitnessGram PACER Tests and various sports. At FSU, it’s very different. The course code PEL unlocks multiple sports classes you can add to your schedule, each with only one credit.

TENNIS (PEL 1341)

Tennis is the physical education class I am currently taking, and it’s a great experience. After the summer of Challengers, many people rushed to the tennis courts to attempt to learn how to play the game. This class shows you the basics of the sport and allows you to learn skills that can make you a better tennis player than your roommates and friends.

BOWLING (PEL 1111)

I was surprised to see bowling listed under the physical education offerings. I hadn’t expected FSU to offer a course like this, but it’s a fantastic addition to any schedule. If you aren’t the best at bowling (like me), then being able to take this class would be a great way to impress your friends next time you go to the Student Union alley!

FLAG FOOTBALL (PEL 1646)

Football is a staple in America with fans from every state. Flag football is not as popular, but it’s just as fun! A class on flag football would be a great way to get some cardio in while avoiding getting tackled by other players.

These three courses aren’t the only ones in the PEL tab. They also have golf, ultimate frisbee, and many others. So, next time you’re on Schedule Assistant and looking to add a sport, be sure to check out the PEL section!

More Physical Education (PEM)

This next section sounds like it’ll be full of the same courses as above, but it’s definitely not!

ESPORTS & EXERGAMING (PEM 1001)

This course is just what it sounds like, a class focused on esports and gaming. It uses video games to introduce students to different sports, such as golf and bowling, without the stress of being on an actual course or in a bowling alley!

INTRO TO FENCING (PEM 1461)

If you’ve ever watched The Princess Bride and wanted to learn how to fence, you’re in luck! You can take this fencing class to learn the skills and discover how accurate the movie’s fencing scene really is.

BASIC WEIGHT TRAINING (PEM 1131)

Not everyone knows what to do at the gym, or knows which weights are best for them. If you want to learn, then this class is perfect for you! You can learn the basics of weight training with the help of an instructor.

In addition to these three courses, the PEM section includes options like fitness walking, aerobic dance, and even intermediate fencing for those who excel in the introductory course! So, if traditional sports aren’t your preference but you’re looking for a one-credit class, be sure to explore the PEM offerings while building your schedule.

Dance (DAA)

If you’re currently watching Dancing with the Stars and want to be like your favorite contestant, then adding a dance course onto your schedule is the move for you. Although FSU doesn’t offer jive and cha-cha classes, they do offer other dances that are just as exciting.

JAZZ DANCE I (DAA 1500)

Jazz dance is the type of dance that everyone knows (alongside ballet). It’s very quick and lively, commonly using pop music and other genres with rhythmic beats. When I took jazz in high school, it would get my heart rate up and my blood pumping. So if you want a class that will give you a workout, look into taking DAA 1500!

CONTEMPORARY DANCE I (DAA 3108)

As you progress past jazz within the dance school, the classes begin to have course reserves. Although contemporary has a course reserve, it’s still a great class to take once the reserve drops. Contemporary is a very slow and meaningful type of dance, allowing the audience to feel the emotions that the dancer is feeling.

The dance school also offers ballet classes, if jazz and contemporary aren’t your vibe. So, if you want to fit some dancing into your schedule next semester, make sure to open up the DAA tab in Schedule Assistant!

aRT

Dance may not be the art form for you, and that’s okay! FSU also offers beginner art classes through their art school. While these classes do have course reserves, you can always wait for them to drop if these seem like your ideal choice.

2D FOUNDATIONS (ART 1201C)

This art class is not just one, but three credits! It introduces students to the world of 2D art and allows beginners to learn the basics and the ability to excel within the art world.

DRAWING FOUNDATIONS (ART 1300C)

This course is also three credits, perfect for those who need a three-credit class that’s a break from their hectic schedule. It allows students to express themselves using black-and-white media, channeling their creativity any way they want.

To many people, art is a very relaxing hobby. If you love to draw in your free time, then try out these introductory courses in the spring!

other

I’m sure there are other courses FSU offers that are crazy interesting. These classes may be one or three credits, giving students the boost for the spring they need!

If you want to scavenge for another class on Schedule Assistant, I’m sure you will find the perfect fit. But, if you don’t feel like looking, I encourage you to take one from the list above or go do your own research using the class codes listed. Happy hunting!

