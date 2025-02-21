Keep Your Plates and Wallets Full With These Affordable Tallahassee Grub Spots

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

There’s always the stereotype of college kids surviving off instant ramen noodles and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches; however, luckily, this doesn’t have to be you. College can financially strain many students due to high rent prices and increasing tuition. The cost of eating out can add up fast when you’re already on a budget.

One of the most annoying things is paying high prices, expecting a huge meal, and then being served the tiniest portions. Nothing is more aggravating than breaking the bank for a meal that wasn’t satisfying or filling. Here are my favorite restaurants that don’t fall into that category.

chow time

Located about a 15-minute drive from campus, Chow Time is one of the tastiest, most affordable, and diverse restaurants I’ve visited in Tallahassee. The restaurant is huge and located on its own hill. It’s an Asian fusion buffet that offers an insane amount of food. I’ve been to many buffets, yet this is easily the one with the most variety and delicious food, even when compared to pricier options.

The cuisine served at Chow Time transcends borders and includes dishes from around the world. Food ranges from sushi to buffalo chicken wings to pasta. They even offer an extensive selection of desserts and a build-your-own hibachi station. My favorite options include pepper chicken, spicy rolls, and delicious Thai donuts. Due to the many options available, it’s almost impossible to go and not find something you’ll like.

The restaurant is usually busy, especially on weekends, ensuring food is regularly switched and hasn’t been sitting out. It’s a staple restaurant for my friends and me when we’re in the mood to chow down.

Momo’s Pizza

Momo’s is a staple of Tallahassee, with three locations scattered around the FSU area. For just $5, you can get a slice of pizza the size of your head, which is their slogan. They stay true to their mission and deliver on their promise. One of my favorite things about Momo’s is that they don’t skimp on the toppings — a pepperoni slice is entirely covered in pepperoni.

The locations all have different atmospheres, but the massive size of the slices remains the same. They also have specialty slices, starters, salads, and create-your-own pizza options. It’s delicious, greasy, and cheaper than ordering a pizza from a more popular chain.

El Jalisco

El Jalisco is another popular spot, and for good reason. Its menu is enormous, as are its portions. With so many options and the ability to create your own combo, the restaurant quickly positions itself as one of the tastier and more generous choices around town. The custom combo option makes mixing and matching traditional dishes easy without having to order multiple main courses, providing the possibility of having leftovers for the next day.

The food is flavorful and well-seasoned, making it feel more authentic than other popular chain restaurants. They offer a wide range of delicious Mexican desserts as well as fun beverages like Coca-Cola Mexicana and others. Their locations have a warm and colorful vibe that can make them a fun hangout spot for a debrief with friends or a casual date.

These restaurants make checking your bank account a little less stressful while you also enjoy a bunch of abundant servings and leftovers. It’s a delicious way to still enjoy a taste of Tallahassee without drying out your wallet.

