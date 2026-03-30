FSU’s Christian Hubicki Takes ‘Survivor’ by Storm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Expect spoilers for Season 50 of Survivor ahead!

If you’re anything like me, you have been locked in on the groundbreaking 50th season of Survivor airing right now. For those FSU students out there, you may have noticed a glaringly familiar face starting at you from the silver screen.

For those who have been feeling that, I promise you aren’t hallucinating. FSU and FAMU Engineering Associate Professor Christian Hubicki is currently vying for the title of Sole Survivor.

Hubicki’s Survivor History

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Hubicki, this isn’t his first time on the monumental reality competition show. He was first on Season 37 of Survivor: David vs. Goliath and instantly became a fan favorite.

Season 37 was based on the concept of brains versus brawn, and with Hubicki being a professor, it comes as no shock that he was on the David tribe. On this tribe, he quickly became known for his great ability to solve puzzles, which quickly turned into having an amazing social strategy. Hubicki played a great game in my opinion, making great alliances and connections that got him extremely far in the game.

With that being said, all good things must come to an end. Hubicki was voted out on Day 35 of the game, becoming the seventh member of the Jury and placing seventh overall. Even though he didn’t win the game, Hubicki left a lasting legacy on the beloved game of Survivor.

Hubicki’s Current Situation

With his high status in the Survivor canon, it’s no wonder that he would be asked back to be on Survivor 50: In the Hands of the Fans. This season’s whole theme is based on the premise that the fans of the show got to vote on the mechanics of the game. They voted on whether there would be immunity idols in the game, certain rewards, or even if the survivors got food provided.

While the season is still airing, our Tallahassee hero is still going strong. Well, his entertainment value is going strong. I support my FSU king all the way, but I might not agree with all of his strategic choices on this go around. He’s recently orchestrated a blindside to vote out the Emmy-winning creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, and is now doing some major damage control.

What I can say for certain is that Hubicki is one of the most entertaining players of the season, which is a big accomplishment on a season full of beloved returning players. His comedic bits and just natural charisma are intoxicating. Viewers (or me, at least) can’t help but root for him.

Away from the Island

Survivor 50 filming is long over, and Hubicki hasn’t been very active on social media about his pride for the show or his city. Most notably, Hubicki has been making appearances at Survivor watch parties throughout the airing of the current season.

For the premiere, he and FSU’s Survivor Club met at the Challenger Learning Center to watch the episode on the big IMAX screen. Since then, he has made several appearances at Proof Brewing Co., a local Tallahassee brewery. On the social media side, he recently made a TikTok account to create some fun content alongside his already bustling Instagram page. He mostly posts about Survivor and updates his followers on his status in the game.

One more thing of note is his Cameo account. He’s available to make personalized messages for his devoted fans and has made a point to share that almost all of the proceeds will be donated to the Robotics Education Fund in Tallahassee.

I hold a lot of pride in having such an iconic Survivor player work at my university. FSU is one of the only universities to have a Survivor player work there, let alone currently teach. Be sure to catch Professor Hubicki on the show every Wednesday and support a fellow Nole!

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