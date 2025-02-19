A Peek Into FSU’s Equestrian Team

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

No one can say FSU doesn’t have much going on — we are a campus that never rests! One can run into a club meeting or a team practice at any moment. We have just about any club you can think of. Fencing? Check. LARPing? Of course! Humans vs. Zombies? Why not?

At this point, another crazy cool club happening on campus isn’t shocking, but I still found myself shocked to learn FSU had an Equestrian Team. A lot of colleges in Florida do.

FSU’s Equestrian teams compete against other schools in the region during the school year. Most teams practice once a week at their respective barns. When the teams are not practicing, they can be seen around the barn brushing and caring for the horses to express their appreciation.

The FSU Equestrian Club has been part of our campus community since 2005. The club comprises three teams with different horseback riding styles: Hunt Seat, Western, and Dressage.

For those unfamiliar with the sport and the styles, Hunt Seat is the English riding style. It focuses on poise and presentation, often demonstrated in TV shows like Horseland, The Crown, and Heartland. It’s the team that allows you to jump the horse.

Dressage is a style of riding that prioritizes patterns and rhythms. It also sometimes incorporates music, almost like dancing. You may know this style from the Olympic highlight clip of Snoop Dog saying, “The horse is off the chain!”

Western riding is the most common style of riding in rodeos. It is commonly recognizable by its cowboy hats and Southern charm.

The Equestrian Club’s teams have multiple levels to accommodate all types of riders, from beginners to experienced riders. Every team needs experienced and inexperienced riders to fill out the full roster and compete in all divisions at the shows.

Shows typically split into multiple classes, some for beginners and others for more experienced riders. All riders can earn points for their teams to increase their score against the other teams. That’s why having a wide array of riders on the roster is essential to filling out as many classes as possible.

Even if you aren’t comfortable enough to compete but still want to be involved, there’s a non-competitive portion of the club to practice and care for the horses.

The community makes the club special. All the members are welcoming to all skill levels and spread their wealth of knowledge on any subject you are curious about. Going against schools like Savannah College of Art and Design, UF, UCF, and FAU builds camaraderie and friendship. You get to spend the day cheering on your teammates and hanging out with friends while you wait for your turn in the ring.

The team is a great experience for all students to get off campus and experience teamwork, friendship, and the great outdoors. Even if you’ve never seen a horse, it’s still a great way to meet amazing, lovable animals. It’s hard work, but it’ll pay off.

If you’re interested in the team, get in touch through their Instagram and DM them for any information. Additionally, FSU is hosting a horse show at Little Pond Farm on Feb. 22 and 23. Come out in the afternoon and support your fellow Seminoles — all are welcome!

