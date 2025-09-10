FSU Dorms as ‘Sex and the City’ Characters

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From style and size to location on campus, each FSU dorm has its own unique features and personalities. After watching Sex and the City (SATC) for the first time, I couldn’t help but wonder which of the show’s chaotic and contrasting characters best represents each dorm.

Landis Hall: Carrie Bradshaw

Landis is the best match for Carrie. As the protagonist of SATC, Carrie is criticized by some fans and admired by others. Depicted as a self-centered person, she perfectly embodies the dorm located in the heart of campus. Additionally, they’re both visually beautiful, with the dorm’s architecture and Landis Green view, as well as Carrie’s great sense of style.

Azalea and Magnolia Halls: Charlotte York

With their positive popularity and high demand, Azalea and Magnolia incorporate Charlotte’s optimism and high standards. Plus, they truly capture her preppy style as the most luxurious dorms on campus. To me, they both scream wealthy sorority girl in the same way.

Ragans Hall: Samantha Jones

Ragans is a favorite among students, as it’s the only apartment-style dorm available for freshmen. Similarly, Samantha is one of the most beloved characters among SATC fans. With single bedrooms and plenty of personal space, Ragans reflects Samantha’s confidence and independence in her social and professional life.

Jennie Murphree Hall: Miranda Hobbes

Jennie Murphree is the lesser-known honors dorm that suits Miranda’s intelligence and ambition as a corporate lawyer and Harvard Law School graduate. Its more hidden location aligns with Miranda’s less glamorous and more practical presentation in comparison to her friends. Miranda’s down-to-earth nature also aligns with a simpler dorm.

Salley Hall: Harry Goldenblatt

When Harry met Salley… they just had to be placed together. Salley has a horrible reputation among students, who avoid staying there at all costs. Likewise, Harry is initially dismissed as a serious romantic partner due to his unconventional looks and unrefined manner. However, his kindness quickly wins the audience over, much like Salley with its community.

DeGraff Hall: Mr. Big

Living in Degraff Hall is essentially like living off campus, as residents need to walk through the tunnel to cross Tennessee Street. The distance perfectly captures Mr. Big’s emotional unavailability. Much like DeGraff residents, Carrie never seemed to be able to reach Mr. Big on an emotional level. Besides, the distance gives them both a mysterious feel.

Wildwood Hall: Steve Brady

Known as the “orientation dorm,” Wildwood isn’t anyone’s first choice, but, as a former resident, I valued it. Located near the Leach Recreation Center, Wildwood captures Steve’s basketball interest, and average likeability. While appreciated for his humor and kindness, some would call him a man-child when it came to his relationship with Miranda. Overall, I like both the dorm and the character.

Dorman/Deviney Hall: Jerry ‘Smith’ Jerrod

Recently rebuilt, Dorman and Deviney are best represented by a youthful character, such as Smith. Like Smith, who avoided the public attention he would get from his acting career, they seem to be humble and leave all the attention to their neighbors, Azalea and Magnolia. In addition, they both seem to be easily forgotten despite their amazing qualities.

McCollum Hall: Aidan Shaw

Distant from the center of campus, McCollum matches Aidan’s calmness. Similar to Aidan, it’s comfy and reliable as an apartment-style dorm. I believe McCollum channels his good and unappreciated boyfriend energy.

Much like the characters in SATC, FSU dorms are very distinct, with some being more glamorous and widely known, while others are more practical and underrated.

