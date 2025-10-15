5 Safety Tips Every Nole Should Know

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Picture this: I’m trekking back to my dorm around 9 p.m. on the phone with my friend, and a group of joggers comes up behind me. What was my first reaction? I freak out!

Looking back, I realize that I had nothing to worry about, but I started to brainstorm ways to stay safe on campus in case a real danger presented itself. If you frequently find yourself walking alone around campus, you might find these tips helpful and hopefully make you feel safer walking home.

Listen to the sweet sound of silence I know it’s a real drag to walk around campus without listening to anything, but it’s for the best. We all want to blast our favorite song or podcast to motivate ourselves through our walk, and bonus points if you wear snazzy headphones. In a perfect world, Dominic Fike or Moments with Lexi would be playing in my AirPods all day, every day. Unfortunately, staying alert, especially by listening, is crucial. Whether it be a car in the dark or a pickpocket who likes your phone case, it’s important to stay alert to your surroundings. Keep your hands out of your pockets Sounds weird, right? If I’m not carrying my whole net worth in my hands, I automatically put my hands into my hoodie pockets for comfort. I only recently learned that it’s essential to have my hands empty when walking alone, and not just to catch myself if I trip on a root in the ground. Having your hands free allows you to react quickly and decisively if need be. If you have a lot of things to carry, try to remember a bag! Now you’re staying safe in style. stick to the buddy system View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State Student Government Association (SGA) (@fsusga) One thing I’m guilty of is walking alone; I like to set my own pace and try to beat the estimated time on maps by speed-walking. However, I’ve been trying to get in the habit of meeting people in my dorm to walk home with. Even meeting people who aren’t in my dorm is worthwhile, because walking with a buddy for some distance is better than none! Walking with a buddy can make you less likely to be a target because you have back-up. It also makes you more aware and present, which can lessen your chances of getting anxious. The buddy system could even apply to having a designated ride that you trust; just make sure to say thank you. FSU’s SAFE Connection has also started offering free Lyft rides up to $10 for students. The fall and spring hours run from 8 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., and they’re only available to and from a location on campus. If the ride is more than $10, you’ll have to pay the difference. Download a map of FSU’s campus on your phone The Wi-Fi on campus can be pretty hit or miss, and cellular data isn’t much more reliable. One trick that I find extremely helpful is to download an area of the campus map on your phone. This might vary with phone type and storage, but there are many ways to download maps. It can be extremely easy to get lost on FSU’s large college grounds, especially at night, so having reliable access to directions is super useful and could save you a lot of trouble. FSU’s Emergency Phone program View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) You’ve probably seen a big red pole with a blue light around campus before — those aren’t just for decoration. They’re actually emergency lights that alert the FSU police department of your location. FSU Campus Access & Security Service’s Emergency Phone Program (EPP) states, “Should you ever feel threatened, see anything suspicious or require police assistance in any way, push the emergency button located under the speaker of the emergency phone device to be connected with the FSU Police Department’s dispatch center.” After the situation is assessed, you’ll be provided with the help you need to ensure your safety.

These tips aren’t meant to alarm you about the dangers of FSU, but to help you stay informed about helpful safety tips on campus. While these recommendations are particularly important on campus, they’re beneficial to know throughout your life in any given situation. These can apply anywhere you go on or off campus.

