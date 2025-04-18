Finals Week Survival Guide: 8 Spots For Your FSU Study Crawl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

The stress of finals season is coming close. You’re studying for hours, trying to study with friends but ending up talking about everything except the exam. Here are some spots around campus where you can study without distraction!

Start in Strozier Library View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State Libraries (@fsulibraries) This is the first stop for most of us on campus. Strozier is extremely packed during finals week and can get crazy. However, there are plenty of places to find some peace. The basement and third floor are optimal spots, with charging ports and small nooks to study. Of course, try taking advantage of the study rooms and booking them in advance to study in a group session if that is more of someone’s vibe. Lock in at Dirac Library Dirac is conveniently located next to Subway and Halal Shack if you want to grab a quick bite right before or after a study session! Dirac does close earlier than Strozier, but they have many cool study spaces and areas to take advantage of during finals week. If Strozier is too packed for you, Dirac is a perfect alternative. stop by the Student Union View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Union (@fsustudentunion) The Student Union is another great place to study, with the second floor having many different areas to sit in. If you like a little bit of piano in the background while studying, it’s a perfect option. Additionally, take advantage of the couches at the Starbucks and the little corner tables in front of the FSU Bookstore. Check out the William Johnston Building (WJB) The William Johnston Building is another great spot. It is open 24 hours and is where the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE) is located. Need help with homework? Confused about an assignment? Preparing for a test? The ACE center can be a great resource! Additionally, the tables and cubbies in WJB are amazing for a quiet environment. Relax at Dodd Hall If you want to feel like you are studying in a beautiful ancient library, Dodd Hall is perfect. It has gorgeous stained glass to create wonderful lighting. It reminds me of Hogwarts, almost for the Harry Potter fans! It’s a great place to study that not too many people are taking advantage of, so I highly recommend at least visiting once to see if it is your dream study spot. A Caffeinated Study Session at Argo Tea Argo Tea, located next to the Innovation Hub, has seating inside and outside of their establishment. It’s a great way to get a drink other than the regular old Starbucks while studying. When the weather is nice, this is a perfect place to simply relax as well after all that studying you have put yourself through! Suntan While You Study on Landis Green I cannot forget about our wonderful Landis Green. Grab your blanket and computer and head over to Landis Green, where you can get a suntan while you study. The benches surrounding the fountain are a great option as well. Get Cozy in 1851 If you’ve never tried studying in 1851, this is a game changer! The lighting and overall cozy feeling of 1851 is amazing. Additionally, the upstairs seating is diverse and generally quiet. Although the downstairs closes, the upstairs is usually open, so I think studying there is perfect.

No matter what environment you like to study in, finals week will be a breeze with these relaxing spots. Good luck locking in!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!