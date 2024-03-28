Faye Webster at The Moon: Recapping My First Club Downunder Concert Experience

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

On Sunday, March 24, the parking lot of The Moon was filled with Florida State University students (including myself) awaiting a performance by singer-songwriter Faye Webster. Not only was one of the top indie artists performing only a few miles from FSU’s campus, but the concert was completely free for FSU students! Tallahassee residents were able to get in on some of the action too, as a limited amount of tickets were available to the general public.

Those who were able to attend Webster’s concert had the chance to see her before her U.S. tour officially began on March 26 in St. Petersburg, Florida. We were blessed with the first-ever live performance of her new song “Thinking About You” off of her most recent album, Underdressed at the Symphony.

The Moon, where the concert was hosted, is a nightclub and concert venue located on East Lafayette Street. They’ve hosted some big names such as J. Cole, Future, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. I waited in line for a good four hours before the concert, so I’m very familiar with the parking lot and long line situation.

My advice: Bring a blanket, water, an umbrella (for sun protection), snacks, and a book. Reading a book helped the time pass quickly, and I was able to put everything away in my car before heading inside. I found the parking to be convenient, as there is space both on the lot as well as in a large shopping center that’s right across the street.

The Moon had a great atmosphere inside. There was a dance floor in front of the stage for a large standing audience with a bar on either side and seats with tables at the back of the room for those who preferred to sit. Thanks to my waiting, I was lucky enough to get a spot very close to the stage! The check-in process went very smoothly, as everyone’s FSU IDs were checked before doors even opened.

People were excited to get inside the venue, but it wasn’t quite the chaotic trampling that is common at most general admission concerts; everyone walked in calmly without pushing each other. After waiting a bit for Webster to come on stage, everyone was (understandably) hyped when she finally did and immediately began performing. I hadn’t had the chance to see her in concert before and was blown away at how great her voice sounded live, along with her guitar skills.

Webster’s concert is just one of many events hosted by FSU’s Club Downunder (CDU). CDU is student-led and hosts concerts, guest lectures, comedy events, and weekday events, all conveniently located in the Student Union. Larger events (such as Webster’s concert) may be hosted in higher capacity venues like the Ruby Diamond Concert Hall in the Westcott Building or off-campus.

This past year, CDU brought names such as Hayley Kiyoko, Parris Fleming, Wallice, Almost Monday, and Briston Maroney. I’d recommend going to see an artist through the organization even if you’re not too familiar with the artist, as CDU often brings future stars before their big come-up in the industry. You may even enjoy their music, and you’ll have had the chance to see them live before their tickets become crazy expensive! To read more about some of the popular artists CDU has brought to FSU in their early days, check out this article!

I had a great experience seeing Faye Webster live! Her voice sounded amazing, and so did the band that accompanied her. I plan to be back for more CDU concerts in the future!

