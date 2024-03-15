What You Need To Know About Faye Webster Before Her CDU Debut

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Club Downunder (CDU), a beloved fixture of the FSU student community since 1971, is known for its unique and thrilling entertainment events. CDU ignites a buzz of excitement across campus. They’re always there for the student body, offering free and fun experiences when needed most.

CDU’s first significant event after the 2024 spring break is a true testament to the organization’s dedication to FSU students. They’re bringing rising indie sensation Faye Webster to Tallahassee, and the best part? This exclusive concert is free for FSU students, a privilege you won’t find anywhere else!

If you’re anything like me, the words “free concert” are like music to your ears. It’s more exciting than hearing “free food.” Even if you’re unfamiliar with Webster’s music, the thrill of live music, especially from an artist set to play Coachella this year is something you want to experience. It’s like holding a winning lottery ticket.

For those of you who are generally unfamiliar with Webster’s career and musical history but are still eager to see her live, you’re reading the right article! As a concert enthusiast, I recommend researching any artist you wish to get to know more about before attending their concert. It’s a way to show respect and sensitivity for their industry presence and art. However, I advise against Googling or TikTok searching their show spoilers, as the best part of seeing a new artist is keeping their setlist and stage presence a surprise (yes, I will be keeping Ms. Webster a mystery from myself).

MUSICAL BACKGROUND AND CREATIVE PROCESS

If there’s anything to understand about Faye Webster, it’s that she relentlessly yet strategically implements authenticity in her persona and work. In a 2019 interview — the very beginning of establishing her mark outside of Atlanta — she implies that from sound to aesthetic, she must feel like herself or she might as well not create. This invaluable foundation prominently defines her unique artistic blend: indie, folk, and alternative, with an ear-catching R&B twist. Raised on the bluegrass classics of Alison Krauss and embraced by Atlanta-based hip-hop label Awful Records, blending her naturally smooth and ethereal vocals with these genres was the destined puzzle piece for her brand.

Webster’s radiant Atlanta presence is much more than being a homebody; it’s the root of her artistic soul. She moved to Nashville to major in songwriting at Belmont University but returned home shortly after. She’s stated that she “doesn’t like being told what to do” and that Music City was “gentrified… competitive… where everyone’s the same.” The pride she embodies about being an Atlanta native makes an irrevocable statement for artists everywhere: The cruciality behind embracing your roots may be the defining factor of your career.

ALBUM PROGRESSION

Webster released her first album, Run and Tell, when she was sixteen. Categorized as “alternative and folk” in Apple Music, it presents a stark difference to the R&B infusion of her latest album, Underdressed at the Symphony, released on March 1. Once again, a statement on her songwriting ingenuity, growth, and maturity as an individual is detailed in a chronological listen of her diverse discography.

Even more remarkable is how each album illuminates Webster as a whole person but still epitomizes the different characteristics of her being. Starting with Run and Tell, she pays homage to Alison Krauss (detailed above) through predominantly bluegrassy tunes. Her sophomore album, Faye Webster, still features country notes, but they fade into more alternative, electric guitar cuts.

Atlanta Millionaire’s Club, her third album, triggered a spurring time for her career. She begins tapping into her more unserious side of songwriting, as detailed by the album cover of her milky skin covered in melted chocolate coins. Additionally, the songs “Right Side of My Neck,” “Jonny,” and “Kingston” went viral on TikTok, exponentially growing her fanbase.

Her latest two albums, I Know I’m Funny haha and Underdressed at the Symphony, are a mere testament to her skyrocketing career. I Know I’m Funny haha, released in 2021, is a heartfelt paradox of the complexity of human relationships and the simplicity of irony and humor in life. The era brought about Webster’s arguably most iconic merchandise, the “haha yoyo.”

The star’s current chapter, Underdressed at the Symphony, is a reimagined spin on such humorous depth heard in its predecessor. Its most notable song is “Lego Ring,” a collaboration with Lil Yachty, which is unserious yet ear-catching. Webster encapsulates her musical and moral mission in a self-created Guitar Hero meets Animal Crossing video game for the album. Rarely done, this may landmark a global promotional trend for artists. I will absolutely be playing it in preparation for the concert!

Webster will be performing at The Moon in Tallahassee on March 24 at 8 p.m. Admission is first come, first serve. It’s free for FSU students and $45 for General Admission. From my concert-loving heart to yours, I wish you the best in your Webster concert endeavors!

