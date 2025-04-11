Everything You Need To Know About the Catholic Noles

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU is a huge campus with a variety of organizations tied to it; however, have you ever investigated the more religious side of campus? There are many religions represented through various organizations, but I wanted to highlight a group called Catholic Noles, formerly known as the Catholic Student Union.

What is Catholic Noles?

Catholic Noles is a Catholic student organization based at the Co-Cathedral of St. Thomas More, a Roman Catholic church across West Tennessee Street next to the union. They have daily masses at 7 a.m. and 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 8 a.m. on Saturdays, which are typically around 30 minutes long. Adoration is offered during the weekdays at 4:10 a.m. in the church.

What Do They Do?

If you ever find yourself bored and want to do something with a religious group, then Catholic Noles is the place for you. Numerous activities occur throughout the week and year, all of which are open to everyone.

Spirit nights are held weekly as a co-ed activity for all the students to interact with each other and listen to a faith-based talk from a new speaker every week. This is like our men’s and women’s groups that are held on Thursdays, where you can join a small group that allows you to talk and grow closer relationships with some of the girls in the Catholic Noles community.

Group bible studies are held once a week with one of the four FOCUS missionaries, Stephanie, Maria, Jordan, and PJ, or one of the current students. These are separated by gender, allowing people to be as vulnerable as they want in a group of about 10 girls or guys helping each other grow. There are so many times available throughout the week so that it can fit into your schedule if you decide to join one, or you can attend other big events.

Retreats are one of the highlights of each semester, consisting of a weekend away at a center with many students in the faith. The spring and fall retreats have informational talks, adoration, mass, meals, free time, activities, one-on-ones with the ministry staff, small groups divided by gender, confessions, and great memories. Around 200 students attended the past spring retreat in February, so it’s a fantastic opportunity to meet many new people who don’t regularly participate in other events.

Some annual events like the Fall Festival occur during the fall semester when the organization rents out a big backyard to set up food, games, dancing, and a bonfire. The kickball tournament is every spring semester on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and it’s a popular battle of the classes where they find out who’s the best grade at Catholic Noles. These are two events that you can’t miss if you join because they’re so much fun!

Finally, there are impromptu activities throughout the semester that embody the phrase “living in the moment.” The female missionaries hold bonfires at their house that turn into swing dance nights 99 percent of the time, which is because swing dancing was introduced to the Catholic Noles community by the missionaries who came to FSU last semester. Camping trips, beach days, and movie nights are other activities that take place on some weekends.

I know that there was a lot to cover, but there’s more that this organization does. Many bonding activities are always available in this community, where missing one doesn’t mean you won’t be able to grow a relationship with someone.

What Opportunities Are Available?

With all the fun activities at this organization, there are also many opportunities offered for you to grow or give back to the community. Service is another big part of Catholic Noles, and there are different weekly engagements with the community throughout the week. You can interact with the people in Casa Calderon next to the church, help at the Kearney Center, and do other impromptu opportunities sent out in GroupMe.

Another service opportunity is the chance to go on a mission trip during spring break. This past break, there were two options for mission trips: a local one where students traveled around helping the Tallahassee community and an international one in the Dominican Republic where students built water filters for a rural community.

A more faith-based opportunity that happens annually is the chance to attend a Catholic convention called SEEK during the first few days of January. This convention changes locations every year and involves many activities, talks, outreach opportunities, and shopping throughout the almost five days it’s held. SEEK 2025 was held in Salt Lake City, Utah, but this upcoming year, FSU is headed to Columbus, Ohio, for SEEK 2026, which has three locations in the United States!

I invite you to investigate Catholic Noles on your own to see if it’s an organization you want to join! They offer way more than I could possibly write about. If you ever get the chance, check out the beautiful cathedral and all the beautiful people that come with this organization because you won’t regret it.

