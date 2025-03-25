The World’s Biggest Bounce Park Just Landed in Tallahassee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

College is stressful. Juggling exams, internships, socializing, and a semi-functional sleep schedule sometimes seem impossible. Finding time just to have fun might be impossible. But lucky for you, Tallahassee is getting the ultimate excuse to press pause on the chaos and embrace your inner child.

FunBox, the “world’s biggest bounce park,” is setting up shop at Governor’s Square Mall, and it’s about to be the most exciting thing to hit town since game day. (Honestly, let’s face it, this might be better than game day!)

So, What Is Funbox?

If you’ve ever dreamed of running through a massive, pastel-colored inflatable playground like you’re in a nostalgic 2000s TV game show, this is your moment. FunBox is 25,000 square feet of pure chaos — in the best way possible. There’s an inflatable mountain climb, a battle beam where you can challenge your friends to a friendly duel, and a ninja wall that will either make you feel like an athlete or remind you why you never tried out for American Ninja Warrior. There’s also a 23-foot slide, which is guaranteed to bring back that childhood adrenaline rush, and a “Chill Zone” for if you need a breather.

The best part? This giant inflatable paradise is in the east parking lot of Governor’s Square Mall, making it dangerously easy to turn a casual shopping trip into an impromptu bounce session.

How Do I Get In?

The event runs from March 21 to April 13, 2025, and will be open on weekends, so you have plenty of chances to check it out. Tickets are $16 if you buy online and $24 at the door, which means planning ahead will save you some extra coffee money.

Each ticket gets you 90 minutes of bounce time, which is long enough to have fun but not so long that you completely forget how to walk on solid ground afterward. If you need extra motivation, bouncing around for an hour and a half is definitely a workout and way more entertaining than running on a treadmill.

Plus, the whole thing is the perfect opportunity to create the best photoshoot for your spring semester recap post! So, if you and your friends are looking for an excuse to take cute action shots, this is it.

Wait, There’s More!

Beyond just being fun, FunBox is also doing some real good. Over the past few years, they’ve donated thousands of dollars to support foster care organizations, and they recently launched a new initiative to provide basic necessities for young women in the foster care system. So not only do you get an excuse to relive your best childhood memories, but your ticket purchase also helps support an important cause.

Between the nostalgic attractions, the feel-good mission, and the fact that bouncing around for 90 minutes will burn off the iced coffee you chugged before class, FunBox is an event you don’t want to miss!

Whether you go all in on the obstacle courses or slide down the biggest inflatable structure you’ve ever seen, it’s guaranteed to be a good time. So, grab your friends, wear some cute (but bounce-friendly) outfits, and get ready to jump into something unforgettable!

