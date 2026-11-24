This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I absolutely love the confidence that has come with being in a country where almost nobody knows me. Not because I’ve needed to reinvent myself entirely or become a different person, but because it’s pretty freeing to say yes to things you might otherwise overthink.

Before coming to London, my vision for my semester was pretty specific. I imagined little towns, cozy cafes, and eventually a rainy weekend in Scotland. What I hadn’t anticipated was how many of my favorite memories would come from things that weren’t on my itinerary.

Making British Friends

During my first week here in London, I met up with one of my closest friends whom I’ve known for years. We spent the day wandering shops and bakeries within the district of Notting Hill, but once it hit evening, he suggested we go meet one of his friends at a party.



We eventually made it to the party, which I was extremely nervous for as I had no idea what to expect. Once we got deeper in, I started to realize that there wasn’t an age demographic at this party. By the end of the party, and as much as I love my flatmates and my other American classmates, it was otherworldly to experience a social circle that had absolutely nothing to do with any sort of study abroad program.

Casually Going to Spain

Spain wasn’t on my radar for this semester in the slightest. In fact, I was hesitant. I’d imagined a very Harry Potter-esque European semester, and an island in September wasn’t quite the aesthetic. But the prices were low, and before I knew it, I was on a 2-hour flight to a city that I didn’t know would soon become a favorite.

I think part of why I enjoyed Mallorca was that it reminded me a little of Miami. However, Mallorca felt inherently different. We sailed on a catamaran, dipped into the Palma coast, and got to know other solo travelers. Looking back, I find it very funny that the city I was least convinced about ended up being the one I wanted to stay in the longest.

Turns Out I’m Better with a Bow

FSU organizes excursions for their study abroad programs, going above and beyond to help students make the most of their time away from home. The idea of an adventure weekend was extremely daunting to me, but the experience bonded our flatmates.

I decided to try bushcraft, which involved learning some survival skills like how to light fires and tie ropes. My two friends and I ended up weaving our own little ropes from some reeds, which we kept as little friendship souvenirs. I also got to try archery and axe throwing; I was actually decent at archery. I’ve always wanted to live out my Katniss Everdeen experience!

All That for a Hat?

There was a challenge in Dublin where visiting six pubs on a designated list meant you could earn a bright green beanie. Obviously, this seemed like a perfectly reasonable use of our two days. I didn’t complete the entire crawl, but my two friends managed to finish first because they arrived before me, and they got the free beanies for all four of us anyway.

So now we all have matching green Dublin pub crawl beanies, which in a way are our version of friendship bracelets, except considerably less practical to wear. I’m not entirely sure when I’ll wear mine again, but I know that it’ll always be there waiting.

Spooky Edinburgh

London students get a week dedicated to fall break to explore, travel, and relax at their leisure. My mom and I visited Scotland, but it was extremely cold and windy, so my mom started to feel under the weather.

Coincidentally, my friends and my own dates slightly overlapped in Edinburgh, and they invited me to join them on a free ghost tour. I’ve always enjoyed ghost tours because they’re basically dark history tours with a dramatic marketing strategy, and you get to see a ton of places and sights that you might otherwise walk straight past.

They ended up taking us into a graveyard and into a tomb-like structure at night. The only real light was coming from the moon, and you could barely make out anyone’s faces. I felt like we were in a page from Dracula; it was such a fun way to learn more about Scotland’s history.

Different Kind of Beach Day

My trip to Brighton was supposed to be a solo trip. When I mentioned it to one of my flatmates, she told me that she had just done a solo trip there, but had enjoyed herself so much that she would come along. Another flatmate joined us too, and we ended up making a day out of it.

I’m used to being around sandy beaches, so I wasn’t prepared for Brighton’s pebble-covered shoreline. The town had this lovely mix of music, art, and quaint bookshops, and we spent a good amount of time wandering and picking up little things to take back home.

I think sometimes when you’re abroad you get so caught up in visiting other countries that you forget there’s an entire country outside the city. Brighton was a very nice reminder of this, and I honestly can say that I’ll be returning before the semester ends.

Taking Myself on a Date

Not every ‘yes’ experience this semester has involved travelling somewhere or agreeing to a strange invite. A couple of weeks ago, I decided to take myself on a solo date to Hyde Park.

I grabbed myself a latte, found a spot in the grass, and just sat there for a while. I’ve only done something like this in Tallahassee once, and it was very similar. Sometime last spring, I grabbed a book, some coffee, and made my way to Cascades.

I think people have created a pressure that comes with studying abroad to make every weekend count. That glorious afternoon was a reminder that sometimes the best thing you can do is absolutely nothing; or, nothing that requires a train ticket.

Saying ‘Yes!’, Is It Worth It?

I don’t think I’ll remember every restaurant or every street, but I’ll remember the people I met at an English block party, the green beanies from Dublin, the ropes we made in Wales, and the reflective afternoon I spent by myself in Hyde Park.

Some of these were planned, most weren’t, and a few were a little ridiculous. I think that’s what I’ve enjoyed most about being abroad: not knowing exactly how my day, weekend, or even semester was going to pan out. You can have an idea of what you want, but there is no reason to be so attached to it that you miss out on everything else.

Of course, I still love a good itinerary, and I’m definitely not suggesting that everyone should start agreeing to every invite that they receive, but I will say that I’m glad I’ve become a little less inclined to overthink things.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to follow us on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Pinterest!