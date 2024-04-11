Dorm Shopping Dos and Don’ts From an FSU Freshman

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Starting college is a stressful time. It’s exciting, yes, but also very unknown. There’s a lot on the internet about dorm essentials you “can’t live without.” Well, as a 2023 freshman at Florida State, I have current experience and advice. Here are my recommendations!

things you need

You’re going to want to use space vertically. Space in your dorm will be limited, so the more vertical space you take up, the better. This will allow for your dorm to feel bigger and give you more room to move around.

Long chargers

These are a must, as you never know where the outlets will be. When you’re in bed or at your desk, you’re going to need a charger, so make sure to get a few of these.

Multi-cord charging station

These are great for a desk. As I said, outlets can be hard to come by. A place to charge all your devices is important. If you’re not feeling one of these, an extension cord works great too!

Mattress topper

This isn’t necessarily essential, but sleep is important, and those dorm mattresses are old and hard. It makes the dorm just a bit comfier and homier.

Air purifier

Everyone is always sick, and the dorm air is yucky. This helps, so it’s worth it.

Fans

You need a small personal fan for your bed/desk or an oscillating one for the whole dorm (or both). It can get hot, and the air can get stiff when you’re unable to open a window.

Bathroom caddy holder

A lot of people don’t think of this, but a shelf that goes over the toilet to hold everyone’s shower caddies is nice. This gets the caddies off the floor, prevents wasted bathroom space, and can hold other items like wipes, air fresheners, and towels.

Over-the-fridge storage

Your dorm is your kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom all in one. This makes things organized, easy to access, and easy to store.

Storage Ottoman

These have multi-use benefits. An ottoman can be a seat, a storage unit, and a place to rest your pillows on at night. I personally put my towels in them for easy access.

Vacuum

You wouldn’t believe how dirty a floor can get. Please just get a vacuum. If not that, then at least a Swiffer.

Shoe rack

I had one that hung on the inside of my closet door. This saved valuable closet space and made it easier to find matching shoes (which is harder than you’d think in a dorm closet). Shoe racks can also be used to store small items like toothpaste and hair products.

Laundry bag/foldable laundry basket

The laundry rooms are sometimes multiple flights of stairs away from your room, and it’s frustrating to drop laundry along the way. Get a portable laundry backpack for dirties and a foldable laundry basket for clean clothes.

Under-sink storage

There’s not a lot of counter space, and you have to share it with a roommate. Any kind of small shelving unit is nice under the sink to organize bottles and maximize space.

Mirror for your desk

Like I said, dorms can be cramped. Hair, makeup, and outfits are a struggle with two people and one mirror. Get a small one for your desk that you can plug in while using so that you don’t need to replace batteries.

Shelved rolling kitchen cart

This helps organize space in the “kitchen area” with your roommate and doesn’t take away space under your bed for kitchen and food items. Carts like these can also be used to house bathroom essentials as well!

Bed risers

At FSU, you can only raise beds 6 inches, but those 6 inches really help. They allow you to have more storage space under your bed. While it makes it harder to get onto your bed, that’s what the ottoman is for!

things you Don’t need

Like I said, moving in is overwhelming. Watching TikToks may help give you some ideas, but sometimes this can be overkill.

Candles

You can’t have them in your dorm because of fire hazards anyway. If you really need a scent supplement, try a room spray or a diffuser.

Excessive pillows

You do want to make your dorm homey because you’ll be living there for a while, but keep in mind that your bed is small. Extra pillows just end up on the floor or under your bed at night, and too many just become a hassle. I ended up taking some home during winter break. Don’t overdo it; just a couple is fine.

Fridge

Another thing you can’t bring yourself. The one FSU provides is small, but it works.

Heaters

Some of the dorms are more than hot enough.

A million T-shirts

Especially high school shirts. I know you love them, but you’ll move on. Plus, you will get so many shirts once you’re on campus (FSU is literally known as “Free Shirt University”).

Iron and ironing board

If you think you’ll need one, get a steamer. Day-to-day life won’t call for one because you’ll find that you really don’t care. However, if a job interview or a nice occasion occurs, a steamer is small and easy (anti-wrinkle spray works too!).

TV

I can’t speak for everyone, but I’ve never used this or needed one, and prefer my laptop instead. However, some people tend to use them a lot for gaming, so it depends on the person.

Unnecessary but fun items

Of course, dorm essentials depend on the person. People and their needs differ. Some items aren’t necessary, but they’re fun to have if you don’t mind them taking up the extra space.

Carpet

They’re super fun to sit on with friends and cozy up the room, but they’re not 100 percent needed.

Microwave

I loved having one because I didn’t have to go all the way to the kitchen on my floor, bring all my things, and wait there, but I could also live without one.

Projector

Totally not necessary, and honestly kind of a hassle, but it made movie nights SUPER fun with my roommate.

Desk hutch

It’s vertical space! Good for storage and decorations, but you don’t need one.

Full-length mirror with jewelry storage

Cute for pics and convenient. I love mine and it keeps my jewelry together and untangled. Plus, you’re probably going to want a full-length mirror anyway. This is just extra storage.

Ice maker

I love ice water, but this does take up space and you have to refill it. It’s worth it to me, but not to everyone.

Pots and pans

If you have a meal plan, you probably won’t use these often. However, it depends on the plan and the person, so it’s safe to have at least one.

Congrats on going to college! While dorm living is unknown territory, it’s a great chapter in life. Enjoy it and remember to breathe. I hope this helps!

