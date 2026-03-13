5 Day Trips to Take Near FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College life at Florida State is exciting, chaotic, and sometimes very overwhelming. Between handling classes, rehearsals, practices, late nights at Strozier, and trying to keep up with the social atmosphere, it’s easy to forget that Tallahassee is surrounded by some very cool places. If the campus routine starts to feel repetitive, a little too much, or if you’re ready for spring break a little early, sometimes the best solution is a quick day trip.

The best part of this? You don’t have to travel far to find something new! Just a couple of hours from FSU, you can find beaches, small towns, and even a canyon. Whether you want a relaxing beach day, an adventure in nature, or just a chance to share your road trip playlist with your friends, these spots are perfect for a quick escape!

Wakulla Springs View this post on Instagram Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park is only about 30 minutes from campus and is one of the easiest and most peaceful trips you can take. Imagine clear, beautiful water surrounded by large trees, Spanish moss, and tons of wildlife. One of the highlights of this trip is the riverboat tour, where you can spot manatees, alligators, turtles, birds, and more while on the water. If you want a dip into the spring, be warned… the water stays pretty chilly year-round, but might feel refreshing as the weather starts to warm up! St. George Island If you’re looking for warm sand and sunshine, pack up your car and head to St. George Island, about two hours from Tallahassee. The island is known for its beautiful beaches and quiet vibe. Spend the day swimming, tanning, reading, or even playing games with friends, and relax in the sun! Unlike some of Florida’s bigger and busier beaches, St. George’s beaches usually feel relaxed and open, making it the perfect location for a relaxing day trip. Quick tip: make sure to bring a cooler, snacks, and even a camera for some fun beach pics! If you stay long enough for sunset, you’ll get the most gorgeous view to end your fun day. Thomasville, Georgia View this post on Instagram Thomasville is a small town in Georgia that’s about 45 minutes north of Tallahassee. The downtown area is full of so many cute boutiques, shops, bakeries, and coffee spots. It’s wonderful for wandering around, getting some good food, and taking cute photos with your friends. If you love to thrift or find unique items, you’ll definitely want to spend time exploring all of the local stores! While you’re there, stop by The Big Oak, a massive oak tree that’s become one of Thomasville’s most famous landmarks. It’s a very quick stop, but also something you’ll definitely want to see, or take a photo of for your Instagram! Apalachicola For a very calm coastal trip, head over to Apalachicola, Florida, a historic Gulf Coast town full of charm, about two hours away from FSU’s campus. Apalachicola is famous for its seafood, so it’s the perfect place for a fun lunch outing. After grabbing a bite to eat, walk around downtown and browse the antique stores, art shops, and little stores that line the streets. The town is so relaxed, with an old-Florida vibe that makes it feel very different from Tallahassee. If you want to add some nature to your trip, you can visit the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve to learn about the coastal wildlife that’s all around you. Providence Canyon View this post on Instagram If you’re looking for something a little more adventurous, head over to Providence Canyon, about two and a half hours away from FSU. This canyon is often called “Georgia’s Little Grand Canyon.” This place looks and feels so different from anything in Northern Florida. The canyon walls are covered in shades of orange, pink, and red, sharing a beautiful, surreal landscape. There are hiking trails that let you explore the canyon floor and give amazing views of the cliffs. It’s definitely a great option if you and your friends want something more active, and it’s one of the most unique photo spots near FSU.

College life can get so busy, but one of the best parts of going to FSU is how many amazing places are just a short drive away. A fun day trip can turn a normal weekend into a small adventure. Sometimes, that’s exactly the reset that’s needed before heading back into classes.

So, grab your friends, make a fun playlist, get in the car, and begin your exploration. Your next favorite college memory could be waiting a couple of hours from Tallahassee!

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