Ranking of My Favorite Tallahassee Coffee Shops

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Tallahassee is a jack of all trades! It has a scenic landscape and rolling hills, but it also houses some of Florida’s best universities (and worst drivers). Our state capitol is located just minutes away from FSU’s beautiful campus, and a drive across the state border is a few miles away.

A lesser-known gem of Tallahassee, however, lies in its coffee scene. Tallahassee features some of my favorite coffee shops! I can grab an iced latte or cold brew (caramel, please), dig into a book, or power through a study session. If you are looking for the perfect place to crack open a textbook or embrace the warm fuzziness of fall, here are my top picks for a Tallahassee coffee crawl.

black dog cafe View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Dog Cafe (@blackdog_cafe) Nestled behind the calming scenery of Lake Ella, Black Dog Cafe offers the perfect setting for a focused study session, a caffeinated hot girl walk, catching up with a friend, or people-watching. My ideal Sunday reset includes a trip to Black Dog and some productive studying overlooking the placid beauty of the lake (and the occasional stray cat or eccentric goose with whom you may cross paths). Their wide selection of coffee, accompanied by a variety of bakery items, is sure to satisfy anyone from the most casual of coffee drinkers to coffee connoisseurs! The warm comfort of the coffee shop, reminiscent of a wooden cabin and perfect for getting all the fall vibes, allows me to embody my inner Rory Gilmore while supporting a female-owned small business in Tallahassee. The frother’s daughter The next stop on our coffee crawl can be found rolling through Tallahassee, serving delicious coffee on the go! The Frother’s Daughter is most popular for its mobile coffee truck, which stops at popular on and off-campus locations throughout the week for guests to stop and grab a coffee or a tasty muffin. My nightly routine consists of stalking The Frother’s Daughter’s Instagram to check out its next location (and crossing my fingers that it’s Park Avenue so I can stop by between classes). Frother’s offers unique coffee flavor combinations, with a recent October lineup of flavors like The Froth-Enstein and Carrie’s Curse that is sure to get you in the spooky spirit. As a coffee lover with a serious sweet tooth, I frequent Frother’s for its consistency, smooth sweetness, and cold foam that can’t seem to be beaten by other local coffee joints. Also, Frother’s recently unveiled a new storefront on Thomasville Road, merging its renowned coffee taste with a cozy, traditional coffee shop experience. Whether you’re looking for a cup on the go or a sit-down coffee date, Frother’s is a classic Tallahassee coffee spot. lucky goat coffee View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Goat Coffee Co. (@luckygoatcoffee) Lucky Goat is the sturdy backbone of the Tallahassee coffee scene. Many nearby coffee shops, including The Frother’s Daughter, brew using Lucky Goat blends, which are grown locally in Tallahassee. Lucky Goat also has multiple storefronts, which offer the most Starbucks-reminiscent study vibes for those seeking a classic study sesh. Some of my most productive work has been done on the plush green cushions of a Lucky Goat couch, iced caramel latte in hand. The Capital Circle location also has an outdoor seating area for people to take in the incoming fall weather in Tallahassee. The coffee is tasty, the people are nice, the atmosphere is comforting, and the vibes are high! Catalina café Living on the opposite side of town, I’m jealous of all the College Town residents who have easy access to a delicious coffee option in Catalina Café. Located conveniently on Gaines Street next to Publix, Catalina offers good coffee and a robust menu of food items. Its sandwich offerings make it stand out among most Tallahassee coffee shops. As a freshman living in the dorms, I frequently made trips to Catalina. Its convenient location offered me the perfect combination of a hot girl walk, a study session, and a refreshing iced latte. If you’re looking for a new favorite coffee spot or simply need a post-grocery shopping pick-me-up, Catalina may be the place for you!

Some days are just better with a fun drink in hand. This coffee crawl offers you a fun way to sip on your signature coffee order (or expand your palette), grab a bite to eat, and explore the Tallahassee area while supporting local businesses.

