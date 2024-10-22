Check out The Frother’s Daughter’s New Storefront

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re a coffee enthusiast in Tallahassee, you’ve probably heard of The Frother’s Daughter. That adorable coffee truck has been making caffeine dreams come true around town. Well, get excited because they’re now brewing up more than just coffee! They’ve officially opened a storefront, bringing even more frothy goodness to Tallahassee.

Coffee connoisseur and FSU alumna Rosalyn Wilsey first opened this business with the encouragement of her father. When he came to her with the idea of a coffee truck, she enthusiastically said yes, and the local caffeine addicts couldn’t be more grateful!

At The Frother’s Daughter, coffee drinks are not just beverages. They are an experience designed to cater to the diverse palates of Tallahassee’s coffee lovers. The shop serves Lucky Goat coffee as its base, ensuring high-quality brews.

Additionally, they craft unique monthly specials that keep the menu fresh and exciting. These signature drinks often highlight seasonal flavors and creative combinations, inviting customers to explore new tastes while supporting a local business. Whether you’re looking for a classic espresso or a fun new concoction, they’ve got you covered.

While I already knew I loved the coffee that I’d previously ordered directly from the truck, I couldn’t resist checking out the adorable café for myself! Their current hours are Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. I visited on a Friday morning, and as soon as I pulled into the parking lot, I got all the cozy, small coffee shop vibes.

The brick building, complete with small tables out front, gives off a warm and aesthetically pleasing visual. There is also a neon yellow LED sign in the window that reads “Stay Caffeinated” in a cute cursive font, which looks perfect.

After walking up the few steps and opening the door, I was greeted by a friendly face behind the counter. Everything looked sleek, clean, and perfect. I ordered one of their October specials, Rich Redrum, an iced red velvet mocha cold brew with chocolate salted caramel cold foam and fall sprinkles.

They described this spotlight drink as the perfect treat to get you in the spooky spirit, which is so intriguing and something you can’t really get anywhere else. Places like Starbucks also have their seasonal drinks, like the Pumpkin Spice Latte in the fall. However, it’s too predictable at this point.

The unique monthly specials make The Frother’s Daughter stand out from popular coffee chains. I paid for my relatively cheap drink and was handed a punch card, which I will definitely be using!

You’ll still find their truck at pop-up locations across town, but now you can enjoy all your favorites (and maybe discover some new ones) at their permanent spot. With sustainability and community at the heart of their mission, it’s easy to see why Tallahassee can’t get enough!

So, if you’re looking for your next go-to coffee place, try The Frother’s Daughter. It’s local, trendy, and, most importantly, delicious!

