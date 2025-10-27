CDU Welcomes Fall With Haunted Harvest

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A line of people dressed in Halloween costumes, ranging from classic cat ears and flowing vampire capes to creative DIY ensembles, found its way down Legacy Walk on Oct. 22 as students inched their way to the entrance of Haunted Harvest. Twinkle lights strung along the pathway created a cozy glow, and the crisp, cool Tallahassee air set the perfect tone for an evening of seasonal celebration.

​Hosted by Club Downunder (CDU) at FSU, Haunted Harvest has become a campus favorite, offering students an ideal mashup of spooky season fun and fall nostalgia. Featuring autumnal accents, themed activities, live music, and delicious seasonal treats, it’s a must-attend event for anyone looking to embrace the Halloween spirit on campus.

Haunted Harvest Activities

​CDU’s commitment to entertainment went far beyond the festive atmosphere, offering a robust line-up of activities that appealed to a wide range of interests. Attendees could tap into their creative side with a pumpkin painting station, where they could decorate their gourds with colorful designs and unique patterns.

For students eager to get into the Halloween mood, face painting was available, allowing them to transform their looks with spooky designs or fun characters, elevating the event’s immersive experience.

For those with a competitive edge, CDU offered a skee-ball game, where skill and accuracy were rewarded with fun prizes. The multi-person setup allowed groups of friends to gather around the game, chatting and competing against one another.

High-energy options included an inflatable jousting arena, where participants could challenge friends in a friendly duel, and the classic Cliff Hanger carnival ride. Attendees who preferred a more relaxed atmosphere could enjoy free bowling in the Student Union, a perfect opportunity to bond with friends.

Food

​Of course, no celebration is complete without the snacks, and Haunted Harvest absolutely delivered. The delicious offerings included savory options provided by Street Chefs, and sweet indulgences like candy apples from Lofty Pursuits, apple cider, and fluffy cotton candy.

Table Trick-or-Treating

​The Haunted Harvest’s table trick-or-treating experience added a unique spin to the traditional Halloween pastime. FSU’s diverse array of student organizations came together to table at the event, including Her Campus at FSU! Attendees were invited to stroll from one to the next, collecting goodies like candy and stickers while learning more about the various clubs and organizations on campus.

The Costume Contest

​One of the most anticipated highlights of Haunted Harvest was the annual costume contest, where students had the ability to flaunt their creativity, craftsmanship, and Halloween spirit. The contest took center stage as attendees gathered around to cheer on their peers, who showcased their imaginative ensembles.

​The diversity of costumes on display was nothing short of inspiring. Participants adorned themselves in elaborate outfits ranging from a brooding Raven inspired by the popular animated series Teen Titans to a cheerfully charming portrayal of Steven from Steven Universe. Each costume exemplified the ingenuity of FSU students, but it was a meticulously crafted ram costume that captured the crowd’s attention and secured the victory for this year’s competition.

​As the night came to a close, Haunted Harvest once again proved why it’s one of FSU’s most beloved fall traditions. From the games and rides to the creative costumes, the event captured everything that makes spooky season special on campus.

Following the success of this event, students can look forward to more exceptional programming throughout the year, including CDU’s Winter Wonderland and Spring Fling events, ensuring CDU continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering engaging and seasonal events for the FSU community.

