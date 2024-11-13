My Favorite Festive Drinks in Tallahassee

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

It’s officially the most wonderful time of the year, and if you’re anything like me, you’re already looking for ways to get into the holiday spirit.

Breaking out my Christmas playlist, heading to a local church service, and stringing some lights always helps. So does lighting a candle, online shopping, and watching Elf. Still, there’s nothing quite like putting on a cute sweater, gathering your girlfriends, and heading out for a new seasonal menu.

Luckily, Tallahassee is home to several restaurants and bars that consistently deliver on spreading cheer. I’ve curated a list of cocktails from local hot spots that will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy.

If you’re not 21 or you don’t drink alcohol, don’t fret! No holiday drink list is complete without a few delicious mocktails.

Honey, I Shrunk The Figs

Liberty Bar and Restaurant offers Ology vodka, Strega, fig liqueur, fig simple, hot honey simple, and lemon in this tart, juicy, and bright seasonal cocktail. I’d pair it with the frita Cubana or citrus, carrot, and ricotta salad.

While you’re there, check out the “Sugar Plum Fairy,” a gin, plum, thyme, lemon juice, egg white, and soda creation. If you’re feeling really adventurous, try the “Matcha! Matcha! Matcha!” cocktail for an earthy holiday treat.

Pinecone Old Fashion

Just a short drive from FSU’s campus, Table 23 is a Midtown fan favorite (and for good reason). This drink takes a unique spin on a classic old fashion! It’s bold, rich, and incredibly spirited. I paired it with the hand-cut filet and a Caesar salad, but I don’t think you could go wrong with anything on Table 23’s menu.

Looking for something sweeter? Try the “S’mores Martini” or “Apple Cider Mule” and pair it with a side of sweet potato fries for a quick and easy holiday treat.

Mull It Over The Bonfire

One of Madison Social’s esteemed Monthly Challenge Drinks, this specialty cocktail has cabernet sauvignon, triple sec, orange, blackberry, spiced apple cider, and soda. Sometimes, their concoctions are a swing and a miss, but they hit this one out of the park. It’s a sangria-adjacent treat I’d gladly enjoy by the fireside (or in a crowded College Town bar).

Some of their other November challenge drinks include “Your Toddy Is A Wonderland” (their take on a classic Hotty Toddy), “Smashing Pumpkin” (a spiced tequila cocktail), and “The Fire Boy” (a cinnamon lover’s dream). Purchasing all eight gets you a t-shirt and endless bragging rights.

Blitzen’s Bramble

If you’re looking for a high-end cocktail bar, Charlie Park in Tallahassee’s downtown area is the place for you. This merry libation has Barr Hill gin, Zirbenz stone pine liqueur, lemon, and raspberry simple. It’s sophisticated, sweet, and full of personality!

Charlie Park also hosts a ton of fun holiday events, so make sure to check their Instagram for updates. With dazzling views and an ever-evolving menu, this is the perfect spot for a holiday date night or work party.

Pain Reliever

Bar 1903’s mocktail version of my all-time favorite cocktail, the “Pain Killer,” has the warmth and nuttiness of the OG without any of the booze. Pineapple, orange, lime, and coco-lopez will take you on a tropical vacation in Tallahassee.

“Make it a Double” is another Bar 1903 mocktail that gets my holiday stamp of approval. Cinnamon honey, ginger, and ginger beer are fabulously spiced, alcohol-free treats. I would pair it with their “Sweet Onion Jam BLT” or “Seasonal Bread Pudding.”

Red Medicine

If you’re grabbing brunch at First Watch, keep an eye out for this one. Pomegranate, cranberry, black tea, honey, and cinnamon make a deliciously festive mocktail that will cure any holiday blues. Pair it with the “Cinnamon Chip Pancake Breakfast” to add a twinkle of refreshment to your morning merriment.

Wherever your taste tests take you, I hope you have a safe and happy holiday season. If you want more festive inspiration, check back here!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!