Assigning You a Muppet Based on Your Major

Have you ever spent nights wide awake wondering what Muppet you would be if you had the privilege of being on The Muppet Show? Yeah, me neither. Still, just in case you’re a little curious about which Muppet best matches your major, this list has been expertly curated to give you the most reliable answer.

Biology: Dr. Bunsen Honeydew

Dr. Bunsen Honeydew is a man who’s always itching to show off his newest scientific discoveries, even when they’re slightly impractical. Although he connects with all STEM majors, Honeydew has a substantial connection to this major because of his many inventions that wildly alter life: edible paper clips, insta-grow pills, and the machine that can turn gold into cottage cheese — to name a few.

Business: Scooter

Scooter has always been the brains behind The Muppet Show. He’s usually seen working tirelessly backstage to make sure everyone is listening to their cues so the show can run smoothly. He perfectly encapsulates the goals of a business major. He’s not usually in the spotlight, but this doesn’t make him any less important (or comedic). He’s the most crucial to the show’s success, never forgetting to insert sarcastic jabs along the way.

Communications: Rizzo the Rat

Rizzo is a wisecracking, pizza-loving, backward-hat-wearing rat who loves convincing people to give him what he wants. He would excel as a communications major because he so easily smooth-talks his way to success. Rizzo is also always up to date on the biggest trends (he basically invented streetwear), so any brand would be lucky to have him on their team. This scrawny little rat’s unwavering confidence is something to aspire to.

English: Gonzo

Gonzo is an unfiltered, creative spirit who oftentimes lets his imagination get ahead of him. Despite being known as Gonzo the Great, the daredevil performance artist, Gonzo would be perfect as an English major.

It is clear through his stunts that Gonzo’s creativity knows no bounds; he is an avant-garde performance artist who could easily transfer this talent to writing. Maybe, once this odd creature retires from shooting himself out of cannons, Gonzo will find himself writing the next bestselling novel.

Exploratory: janice

Janice is a girl who always follows the vibes. She’s the lead guitar player for the Electric Mayhem but has also found herself appearing in The Muppet Show as a nurse, singer, baker, and, always, a flower child. She’s easy to spot with her striking lips, luscious lashes, long blonde hair, and hippie fashion. Janice is a master of all trades who follows wherever her passions lead her, no matter how different each of her interests may be.

Film: Fozzie Bear

Aside from being The Muppet Show’s resident comedian, Fozzie also assists with every aspect of the show’s production. Like a true film student, Fozzie has countless ideas that he presents to Kermit who, most of the time, doesn’t understand the bear’s vision. Although his monologues often fall flat, this bear’s charm would make him wonderful to work with. Fozzie’s persistence in bringing his creative visions to life makes him the perfect film major.

Marketing: Kermit the frog

Kermit the Frog is a marketing genius. He is the host and manager of The Muppet Show, making sure to introduce every act and encourage every cast member. Kermit’s marketing prowess was made clear in The Muppets, where he was able to save the show through a live fundraiser! He used his connections to advertise this broadcast, and although it was not an overwhelming monetary success, he revived the Muppet fandom, and the show will never be forgotten.

Music: Rowlf the dog

Rowlf is The Muppet Show’s resident pianist, proficient in classical music. Obviously, Rowlf would be a perfect music major. Like many in the College of Music, he has learned many different instruments, such as the ukulele, before finding his love of piano.

He isn’t tied to any one ensemble. He has performed as part of an orchestra, with the Electric Mayhem, and even at an Italian restaurant. If Rowlf can play beautiful sonatas with his fat, fluffy paws, we can only imagine what else he could do in the school of music.

Neuroscience: beaker

Beaker is the anxiety-ridden, essentially mute assistant to Dr. Bunsen Honeydew. He communicates solely through high-pitched noises, so it is hard to know what’s going through his mind. This adorable little scientist is very knowledgeable of the nervous system and its many functions due to, unfortunately, the countless lab accidents he’s been involved in. In summary, Beaker resembles a neuroscience major because he is an experienced experimenter, a comedic lab partner, and is consistently on edge.

Political Science: Sam the Eagle

This is the most obvious Muppet-major connection. Sam the Eagle is a stereotypical red-blooded American patriot; how could he not be a political science major? He’s an American eagle! Sam is a historian who wishes to portray American values throughout The Muppet Show. He even placed himself in The Muppet Christmas Carol to Americanize the classic British story. Sam has an unwavering connection to history and government, a perfect political science major.

Psychology: Statler and Waldorf

These two old hecklers may seem completely unrelated to psychology. However, psychology majors are superb at reading people. Statler and Waldorf read the other Muppets to filth, consistently sharing accurate, cynical jabs at their performances. Despite their negativity, these two besties are present at every performance of The Muppet Show. Their digs are all in good fun, but their insights would be well-suited to the study of psychology.

Theatre: Miss Piggy

Miss Piggy is the epitome of a theatre kid. She is a prima donna who will not let anyone get in her way. She even tricked Kermit into unwittingly marrying her under the guise of a comedy sketch.

Like most theatre majors, Piggy is also multitalented. She has proven herself to be proficient in karate, trumpeting, modeling, tap dancing, swimming, and even breaking out of prison. Every theatre student aspires to have the tenacity of the multi-faceted diva, Miss Piggy.

Despite the challenges they may face, each Muppet remains confident in their abilities and never gives up. These joyous felt creatures can be an inspiration for your academic endeavors. If a puppet can do it, so can you!

