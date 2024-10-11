This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

FSU’s Career Center is the heart of opportunity on campus, where people from all stages of their academic journeys can turn to for all things career-related! Whether you’re a first-year student, figuring things out, or ready to start your new life after graduation, this is the place to be. This hidden gem on campus is full of faculty and staff to help you figure out your career goals, polish up your resume, and land the job or internship you’ve been hoping for.

The Career Center is so underrated, and from hearing the positive experiences of others and paying a visit or two myself, I cannot recommend this place enough. Let’s dive into everything this wonderful resource has to offer that makes it a place of inspiration to help you take your next steps forward into your future!

resumes and Interviews

The Career Center offers many resources to help you create the perfect standout resume that highlights all your best experiences and puts your best foot forward. There’s always someone there ready to assist you in checking up on your resume and ensuring that it’s the best that it can possibly be for any potential employer.

Also, if you’re feeling a little anxious or nervous about an upcoming interview, you can schedule a mock interview session to practice responses and build confidence before having to experience the real thing. Depending on the type of mock interview, your interviewer will ask questions that you could expect in real time, helping you prepare the skills to answer away.

networking

Making connections is made easy with the Career Center, as there are a number of networking events and career fairs throughout the year where you can be introduced to so many employers! These are perfect opportunities to connect with a number of industry professionals to get your foot in the door in your field.

There’s a fair and workshop for everybody, with a range of career fields stopping by FSU to recruit the newest and freshest talent possible. By sharing newly crafted resumes and having one-on-one chats, you’ll soon score that interview that you’ve been practicing for.

exploring your future

For those of us who are currently looking for some direction, the Career Center is the one place to go to plan your path and receive a little bit of guidance on where to get started. There is always advising, courses, and guides offered to students beginning from the point of choosing a major and leading up to accepting that dream offer. There are so many opportunities to take advantage of that could set you up on the right path to success.

Online Options

If you can’t make it to the Career Center, that’s totally okay! There are so many online tools available for your use at any time, making it very accessible to get the help needed whenever you find yourself looking for some assistance.

From internship searches to career development, there are several resources at your disposal that you can always go back and reference. The flexibility and ease make it quite simple to get the 24/7 career help you need whenever you have those late-night questions that need answering.

Sharing Success

Something I really appreciate about the Career Center is the success stories they share from past students who were once in our position looking for that jumpstart in their future careers. It’s so inspiring to see that there are people who reaped the benefits of this place, and it paid off for them in the end!

To see past students thrive and achieve their goals with some help from the Career Center puts things into a positive perspective for me. No one is ever alone in their professional journeys, and with just a little bit of assistance, anything is possible!

So, there you have it! Whether you’re thinking about what the best major is for you or whether you should include a certain experience in your resume, make sure to check out the Career Center for all your wants and needs.

While this is only a glimpse into everything it has to offer, there are so many additional resources catered to every person’s career goals. It’s not just a center for career tools, but it’s FSU’s personal community for all things success!

