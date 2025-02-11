6 Affordable Tallahassee Date Ideas for Valentine’s Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Struggling to find a romantic date idea for Valentine’s Day this year without breaking the bank? Look no further; you’ve come to the right place. Whether in a long-term relationship or planning something special for a new situationship, Tallahassee has plenty of affordable and fun date spots beyond the typical dinner and movie rotation.

Picnic at Cascades Park

Grab a picnic blanket and favorite snacks and head to Cascades Park for a peaceful and relaxing Valentine’s Day date. Bonus points if you stop by Trader Joe’s for some flowers and their new Valentine’s Day treats, featuring mini heart-shaped cakes and raspberry jam-filled heart-shaped shortbread cookies. If you’re lucky, you could even walk the trails or catch a live show at the Capital City Amphitheater.

stroll through Maclay gardens

@ninasimoneyt our favorite date spot in tally ♬ original sound – nutsa Recently TikTok famous, Maclay Gardens is arguably one of the dreamiest locations in Tallahassee. It’s a perfect place to snap some beautiful Instagram pics while enjoying the best views on Valentine’s Day. This could even be a picnic spot!

coffee date at black dog cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Black Dog Cafe (@blackdog_cafe) As a loyal Black Dog Cafe regular, I must include it on this list. They have great indoor and outdoor seating, delicious coffee, and beautiful views of Lake Ella. Ducks usually walk around, which might be my favorite part. This is a great spot to start the day on Valentine’s Day, followed by another recommendation from this list!

try something new at Calvin’s coffee house

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Her Campus at FSU (@hercampusfsu) Since we’re on the topic of cute coffee shops, Calvin’s Coffee House is at the top of my list. With beautiful interior and exterior views, they are Instagram-worthy. Most importantly, they have great coffee and a variety to choose from. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date or a casual catch-up coffee date, Calvin’s is the perfect spot. Psst…order the Chocolate Raspberry Latte throughout the entire month of February; it’s my favorite!

Take a Dip at Wakulla Springs State Park

Now that the weather is getting warmer, at least for a few weeks, it is the perfect time to drive down to Wakulla Springs State Park and dip in the refreshing water. The park has beautiful views and high jumps, and it’s an ideal day activity. Since we mentioned picnics earlier, you could grab your picnic blanket and cute Trader Joe’s snacks and picnic at the Springs! It’s one of my favorite spots to go to with friends. If the cold water is not your friend, head to the FSU Lakefront Park instead! It is free to FSU students, and they have much to offer. From swimming in the lake to kayaking, paddleboarding, and canoeing to rock climbing and adventure courses to Food Truck Fridays, it’s the perfect spot for a fun Valentine’s Day date!

Stargazing at the Pat Thomas Planetarium