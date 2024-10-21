How To Send in Your Ballot as an FSU Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

For most FSU students, this will be their first time voting in a general election! While it’s frightening, it’s also exciting! Our generation’s voices will be elevated to a national scale. Whatever decision is made this November may change the trajectory of our lives over the next four years.

But how exactly do we vote? Dad’s a little far away right now and the chances we get a real text from him are slim to none (other than a thumbs-up emoji, that is). Don’t worry, I have some steps for you to make your voice heard!

Voter Registration

Voting registration closed on Oct. 7. When registering to vote, you had to decide whether to register in your hometown or college town. You should’ve considered several decisions: the convenience of the location, the local policies you’d be voting on, and how it may affect your in-state tuition (if you are an out-of-state student).

If you chose to be registered with your hometown, then you should’ve selected your hometown as your permanent address and your school address (dorms, apartment, etc.) as your mailing address. It is highly recommended to vote by mail if you registered to vote from your hometown, and you should have requested it 30 days prior to election day. The deadline to request mail-in ballots is Oct. 24 at 5 p.m.

If you registered with Leon County, then your permanent address and mailing address you registered with was your place of residence here at FSU. If you live on campus and are unsure of your mailing address, check out the FSU Votes website for how to register your address from your dorm.

If you registered with an address you no longer want to vote from, have no fear; you can change it! If you are unsure of your voter registration status, Florida Voter Lookup can check.

Preparing to Vote

I know you’re probably drowning in midterms, and can’t wait for Talloween. I get it, I’m in the same boat as you! But knowing what a ballot looks like is very helpful for first-time voters.

If you’re voting from a local address, check out some samples. If you’re voting from a hometown address or different county, you can use Ballotpedia to find a sample of the kind of ballot you’ll be seeing. Know what to expect and select so you’re not walking into a polling booth blind.

Where to Vote

Not voting through mail and you registered with a Leon County address? It can’t get easier than this! You can vote at the FSU Student Union early. This service ends the Sunday before election day, but it is ample time to cast your ballot! It’s just a few steps away from Panda Express during your lunch break.

Missed the FSU Student Union service? No worries, look for your voting place anywhere in Florida. Make sure to vote before Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.!

What if you’re receiving a mail-in ballot? If you’re like me and always checking where my packages are, you can check your mail-in ballot tracking! Check it via Leon County Supervisor of Elections, through your Florida county, or any jurisdiction. Be sure to mail it back on time!

Recap

Let’s cover the main details again. First, you’ve registered to vote by Oct. 7. Depending on where you registered your address, you will vote based on that location. If you’d like to vote by mail, Oct. 24 is the deadline to request the mail-in ballot. However, the sooner, the better because the ballot must arrive at the office before the voting deadline on Nov. 5.

If you’d like to change the address of where you are voting from, you still can. If you’re voting from FSU, you can vote from the FSU Student Union for a limited time. If you don’t vote from the Union or are voting from a different address, check for a polling station to cast your vote!

It’s wise to vote early, between Oct. 21 and Nov. 3. The deadline is Nov. 5 at 7 p.m.

Follow these steps, and you’ll have an easy first-time voting process!

As always, make informed voting decisions by doing extensive research ahead of time. The person you vote for will affect your future, so don’t take it lightly.

For more in-depth details or inquiries about voting from FSU, FSU Votes is your holy grail. It’s an easy-to-read interface that covers just about every topic I mentioned here.

I hope this eased some of your election anxieties! Happy voting!

