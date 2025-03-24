A Spooktacular Recap of the Ghoul High Amateur Drag Show

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

This past weekend, on March 22 at 8 p.m., FSU’s Askew Student Life Center (ASLC) hosted a Ghoul High Amateur Drag Show in collaboration with the Pride Student Union (PSU). This show took inspiration from the popular doll franchise Monster High.

The ASLC hosts several exciting film showings at their own Student Life Cinema (SLC), game nights at their Cyber Cafe, and eSports (coming soon). Attending their film showings is free for FSU students if you bring a valid FSUID! Otherwise, general admission is $6 or $3 for FSU faculty, staff, and alumni.

When you’re watching a performance or film at the SLC, there’s a concessions stand where you can purchase various yummy snacks. However, the organization is cashless and doesn’t accept FSU Cash or FlexBucks, so bring a debit or credit card for any payments you make!

The lively, two-hour drag show included performances from six FSU students, who go by the names of Aida Lott (she/her), Darcy Gretchka (she/her), Cundt Dragula (he/him), Luna Valentine (she/her), Bella DeBall (she/her), and Yevjenya (she/her).

Each performer had a killer style and twist, performing routines to various songs. Their clothing was dramatic and fierce, making the show fun to watch.

Halfway through the show, 11 people were picked from the audience and had the chance to compete in a lip-sync battle! Several rounds of different songs were played for the contestants to lip-sync. Even though there was only one winner, each contestant delivered a high-energy performance and gave it their all. The audience was energetic as well!

The entire show couldn’t have been possible without its host, Anitta Minette (she/her), a Tallahassee-based drag queen currently in her senior year at FSU.

Minette started the show by performing the songs “Calling All the Monsters” by China Anne McClain and “I’m in Love with a Monster” by Fifth Harmony. Between each jaw-dropping performance, she kept the show running by engaging with the audience, making them laugh, and having a “ghoul” time!

I had the pleasure of speaking with Minette after the show, and she revealed that many steps were taken in preparation to ensure that the production was the best it could be. Rehearsals started a month in advance, with those involved attending every Monday and Tuesday at the SLC to ensure they were each comfortable with the stage.

Minette said it was “the second time [we’ve] had a host for the amateur show.” She added, “Initially, the shows were hosted by the Pride Student Union and held in Club Downunder (CDU). For the past year, we’ve held drag shows in the SLC.”

Each performer embodied their “Ghoul High” characters to the fullest extent and brought such passion to the show, making it so much fun to attend. According to Minette, “Each individual was instructed to base their aesthetic on a character from Monster High and showcase it in a performance or two.”

If you didn’t have the chance to attend the ASLC’s drag show or are inspired to attend one in the future, be sure to follow their Instagram for updates on upcoming events! You can also follow the Pride Student Union on Instagram.

Drag shows are filled with nothing but good vibes, so I recommend checking them out. I guarantee you’ll have a fang-tastic time!

