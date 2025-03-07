This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If you’re a pre-law student at FSU, you’ve probably heard this advice a hundred times: get involved! But with so many clubs, programs, and internships, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.

As someone who’s been in your shoes, I’ve found that getting involved through hands-on experiences, whether in the courtroom, student government, or legal research, has been the best way to prepare for law school. If you want to build your resume, gain real-world experience, and meet like-minded students, here are the six best ways to do it at FSU!

Governor’s Office Internship If you are interested in government and public policy, an internship at the Florida Governor’s Office is an incredible opportunity. Interns assist with policy research, administrative work, and legislative projects, offering a behind-the-scenes look at state government operations. This experience is perfect for those considering a government, politics, or legislative law career. How to Get Involved The internship is competitive, so apply early through the Governor’s Office website. Strong writing skills, a professional resume, and leadership experience (such as in Student Government) can help set you apart. Undergraduate Law Review View this post on Instagram A post shared by Undergraduate Law Review at FSU (@ulr.fsu) If you enjoy legal research and writing, joining the FSU Undergraduate Law Review is a great way to refine those skills. Members contribute to scholarly discussions, analyze legal issues, and publish academic articles, which is a considerable advantage when applying to law school. This experience shows admissions committees that you can think critically and communicate legal arguments effectively. How to Get Involved Applications usually open at the beginning of each semester. Candidates often submit a writing sample and undergo an editorial review process. If you’ve taken political science or philosophy courses, you’ll likely have a solid foundation to contribute. FSU Undergraduate Mock Trial Program View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Mock Trial ⚖︎ (@fsumocktrial) As someone currently involved in the FSU Mock Trial Program, I can say without hesitation that this is one of the best experiences a pre-law student can have. You’ll develop courtroom skills, learn how to craft arguments, and gain confidence in legal analysis while competing against other schools. It’s hands-on, fast-paced, and genuinely exciting. Beyond that, the team is a tight-knit group of students who share a passion for law, making it a great way to form friendships and build a strong network. How to Get Involved Tryouts are held annually, and while experience in debate or public speaking helps, it’s not required. Everyone starts somewhere, and the program does a fantastic job of training new members. If you’re even slightly interested, I highly recommend it! SGA Senate Legislative Certification Program I’m also currently a part of FSU’s Senate Legislative Certification Program, and if you’re interested in policy or advocacy, this is an incredible opportunity. Attending FSU’s Student Government Association (SGA) Senate meetings has allowed me to see the student legislative process, witness how policy research is managed, and how actual proposals that affect the university are drafted. It’s a great way to see how governance works up close while actively making a difference on campus. How to Get Involved Applications open at the beginning of the academic year, and are accepted on a rolling basis. Prior leadership experience (whether in student organizations, debate, or volunteering) can be helpful. If you’re interested in law and policy, I can’t recommend this program enough! Pre-Law Fraternities If you’re looking for a strong pre-law community, joining a pre-law fraternity like Phi Alpha Delta (PAD) or Kappa Alpha Pi (KAP) can be a game-changer. These organizations provide mentorship, networking events, LSAT prep, and law school application support. They also host guest speakers, including attorneys, professors, and law school admissions representatives. How to Get Involved Rush events are held each semester, and the application process typically includes a brief interview. If you’re serious about law school and want to connect with other pre-law students, this is a great way to build relationships and gain valuable insight into the legal field. Pursue Passions Outside of Law While legal internships and law-related organizations are important, law school admissions committees also value well-rounded applicants. One of the best things you can do is stay connected to your passions, whether it’s through sports, the arts, community service, or anything else that excites you. For me, that means keeping in touch with my creative side through music, even as I focus on my pre-law journey. Finding ways to explore your interests outside of law helps prevent burnout and makes you a more enjoyable and unique applicant when it comes time for law school applications. Whether joining a cappella group, playing in a club sports league, or getting involved with student media, don’t be afraid to branch out. How to Get Involved Check out Nole Central, FSU’s student organization directory, to find clubs related to your hobbies and interests. You never know, your unique experiences outside of law might just be what sets you apart in a competitive applicant pool.

Getting involved in some of these programs has been one of the best decisions I’ve made as a pre-law student at FSU. Not only have they strengthened my resume and prepared me for law school, but they’ve also given me real-world experience and introduced me to a fantastic community of students who share similar passions.

But remember, law isn’t the only thing that defines you. Pursuing what excites you, inside and outside of the legal field, will make you a stronger applicant, a more well-rounded person, and ultimately, a better lawyer in the future.

So, on that note, don’t be afraid to put yourself out there — you never know what doors will open!

