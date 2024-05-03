A Love Letter to FSU From a 2-Time Transfer Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Let’s be honest, transferring colleges can feel like a total yikes. New campus, new people, new social scene — it’s enough to make anyone want to crawl back under the covers and rot in bed. After already transferring from FGCU to UNF and now FSU, I think I’ve finally found the perfect school! This is the story of how FSU not only calmed my transfer anxiety but totally stole my heart.

After having had two experiences at different colleges — and not good ones at that — I was totally anxious about coming to a new school and experiencing the same distraught feelings as I did in the past. However, I’m super grateful now because I learned so much from my mistakes.

joining organizations

After all, a new environment means new people and new opportunities! Something that helped me a lot to get out of my shell was going to the welcome events and the involvement fair. If it wasn’t for those, I wouldn’t have met some of the friends I have or joined the organizations that have now completely shaped my experience this semester.

I completely swoon over my organizations whenever I get the chance to talk about them, so let’s explore Her Campus and CHAARG.

Her Campus at FSU

As a retired yearbook Editor in Chief, I knew I wanted to find an outlet to express my creativity and find a like-minded community. Being in college, I get a lot of opportunities to write, but not always what I want to write about. With Her Campus at FSU, I get to write about anything my heart desires!

This organization has allowed me to feel empowered within the community. The women in my chapter are encouraging, kind, and eager to include new members. They hold different socials, panels, and weekly meetings that allow you to meet new people and be active within the club. Overall, I’ve had a great experience this semester, and I can’t wait for the following semesters!

CHAARG

I first found out about CHAARG from a friend at my old university, FGCU. I would always see her post about it, and it looked so fun, so of course, I went to their interest meetings after talking to the ambassador at the involvement fair.

After joining, I can proudly say that CHAARG has helped me so much this semester, not only with staying fit but also finding some of the most genuine friendships. They encourage you to join a small group and attend weekly workouts and, in my opinion, it’s completely worth it. The small groups are a group of girls that you work out with each week for the whole semester. The weekly workouts are typically held at local studios or on campus. Going to workouts and joining a small group has been the best way to make new friends and has helped me so much with my gym anxiety.

adjusting to a new campus

Aside from joining organizations, one of the toughest struggles was adjusting to a new campus and classes. It took a few weeks to get used to, but personally, my biggest struggle was navigating a new campus. The course load didn’t take too much to get used to, though it was different in some aspects. Showing up to my lectures, staying organized, and checking my email and Canvas helped a lot!

Overall, my biggest piece of advice is to get involved and take the opportunity to meet new people! Be open to new experiences and immerse yourself in your new college. My transfer experience has been a smooth transition, and it can be for you too!

FSU, this is my official love letter to you. You took a nervous transfer student and showed her the meaning of Seminole pride. If you’re reading this and considering transferring, take it from me: FSU is more than just a school; it’s a feeling. The FSU family is always welcoming new members. Just be prepared to fall head over heels in love with the garnet and gold!

