Peeking Behind the Curtains of White Mouse Productions and ‘Moo Deng vs. Pesto: The Musical’

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Remember Moo Deng and Pesto?

The pygmy hippo from Thailand and the penguin from Australia both took the internet by storm in the fall of 2024, inspiring memes and viral videos across social media platforms. Now, they’ve taken to the stage, thanks to White Mouse Productions at FSU.

White Mouse Productions, a student theatre group founded in 2016, premiered their newest show, Moo Deng vs. Pesto: The Musical, at the FSU School of Theatre’s (SOT) Spring Fringe Festival, which took place at the Fine Arts Building and Fine Arts Annex from March 27 to March 29. Fringe Festivals showcase new works of art and are often open-access, nonjuried, and independent. White Mouse Productions will also present Moo Deng vs. Pesto: The Musical at the Atlanta Fringe Festival, which lasts from March 27 to June 8.

The SOT’s Spring Fringe Festival is specifically dedicated to giving FSU students the space to present their work in the arts, including but not limited to acting, poetry, visual arts, playwriting, and choreography. Designers, managers, and technicians even have the chance to showcase their work in FSU’s very own Fallon Theatre.

As a theatre student, I love Spring Fringe for its variety of works and for allowing me to see some of my classmates’ art! If you’re interested in the arts, whether as a creator or a consumer, I’d recommend checking out next year’s festival.

About White Mouse Productions

As a student theatre group, White Mouse Productions holds performances and workshops throughout the spring and fall semesters. They produce works by FSU students, Tallahassee State College (TSC) students, and local Tallahassee artists.

Additionally, as a volunteer-based non-profit organization, White Mouse Productions has plenty of opportunities for people who want to get involved without submitting their creative works. They hold general auditions at the start of each semester for those interested in performing and have applications available for those interested in directing, stage managing, designing, and more! They frequently update their Instagram with new events and information.

Beyond these opportunities, White Mouse Productions is dedicated to encouraging social change through their work. Danielle Wirsansky, the Financial Director of White Mouse Productions, says, “We believe theatre isn’t just for entertainment — it’s a powerful platform for dialogue and transformation.” Even through their more comedic shows, such as Moo Deng vs. Pesto: The Musical, the passion and drive behind this goal is clear. “Through humor and heart, we strive to make each production a catalyst for change, encouraging viewers to engage with and act on social issues in meaningful ways,” Wirsansky says.

Moo Deng vs. Pesto: The Musical

Plot Summary

While you might not expect Moo Deng vs. Pesto: The Musical to leave the audience with much to think about, you’d be surprised. The composer and music director of the show, Shannon Wolf, described the show as being “all about loving yourself and learning to navigate the world that you’re born into.”

The show follows an insecure and self-conscious Moo Deng, played by Sara Vanderford, as she’s thrown into the whirlwind of social media stardom. Struggling to grasp whether or not people are laughing at or with her, the audience is taken through this emotional journey with Moo Deng through melodramatic ballads. But don’t be thrown off; this musical isn’t just a sincere journey of self-acceptance and self-love — it’s also hilarious.

Picture this: a biblically accurate angel telling a hippo, “Be not afraid.” That happens in the first five minutes of the show, and I lost it.

The best way for me to describe the style of humor without spoiling too many of the punchlines might be through comparison. For those who are familiar, the show may feel reminiscent of earlier StarKid Productions, aka the geniuses behind the viral A Very Potter Musical. I was especially reminded of the humor from Holy Musical B@man! during some of the final numbers of the show.

As Moo Deng’s insecurities slowly blur into shallow self-absorbance to cope with her new fame, a hot new bombshell enters the villa: Pesto the Penguin, played by Hal Presley, who makes his entrance in the style of RuPaul’s Songwriting Challenge. That was the vibe I got, at least, and I loved it. The show progresses with Moo Deng fighting to stay relevant and creating what can only be described as influencer beef with Pesto.

Musical style

The music throughout the show was mostly a mix of disco and pop, with clear 1980s inspiration. Wolf, who has primarily composed more violin, piano, and cello-heavy music, says that working on this music “was a wonderful break away from my norm… it was a style I’ve never worked with and programs I’ve never worked with, so I was happy to have help.”

That help came from Dani Sanchez, a friend to both Wolf and Megan Audette, the show’s director. “We were all in my room creating the songs, sometimes for hours, just exploring and intertwining our different tastes,” says Audette.

The music, while boppy and upbeat, is also quite lyrically creative. There were several times when a lyric alone managed to make me laugh. Despite the humor, the show is sentimental at its core.

Creative Vision

Audette says that working on a new musical allowed her liberty with the creative vision behind it. “There’s no precedent for how it’s supposed to look, and that gives me a lot of freedom, flexibility, and a different kind of confidence,” she says. For Audette, this liberty manifested itself by allowing her to feel inspired by not only the iconic Moo Deng herself but also queer culture and the freedom of fringe festivals, essentially “trying to infuse all of those elements” together.

Wirsansky, who created the show, says that Moo Deng vs. Pesto: The Musical aims to “mirror, challenge, and inspire its audiences, pushing them to reflect on their views and the world around them.” As an audience member myself, I can confirm that I had a good time sitting there and laughing, but I also saw real aspects of the world mirrored and challenged on the stage.

In addition to performing Moo Deng vs. Pesto: The Musical in Atlanta, White Mouse Productions has another show premiering at the end of the semester: The Wright Family Wahoosical by FSU student and White Mouse Productions President Jared Smith. In addition to exploring family dynamics, unity, and quirks, Wirsansky says this show is “a testament to our commitment to providing a platform for young voices and fresh perspectives in theatre.” The Wright Family Wahoosical performs from April 24 through April 26, and if it’s anything like Moo Deng vs. Pesto: The Musical, it’s sure to be great.

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!