A Peek Inside ‘Magnify,’ FSU’s New Student Magazine

At FSU, there’s something for everybody! From intramural sports to comedy clubs, every student has the opportunity to get involved with a like-minded community.

However, none of the existing options quite fit Stefanie Urban and Maya Gluzman’s needs. While FSU is home to several student-run publications, most are fashion-centered, leaving a gap for other forms of artistic expression. This gap led to the start of Magnify, a magazine that celebrates various artistic mediums, including collages, sculptures, and 2-D art.

Unlike other publications, Magnify goes beyond traditional magazines by embracing various visual and conceptual art forms. Their goal is to provide a platform for students to showcase creative work that isn’t limited to one genre or aesthetic. Let’s take a closer look at this exciting new publication!

The Team

What started as an idea between two friends has now grown into a diverse collection of over 50 creatives, each playing a crucial role in bringing Magnify to life. The magazine is crafted by the collaboration of models, designers, photographers, and more, with each member contributing their artistic talents. The team is structured with various leadership roles, including a logistics coordinator, concept director, and head of production.

Maya Urban is the editor-in-chief, and Stef Gluzman is the creative director, overseeing the magazine’s overall aesthetic and direction. Unlike many other magazines, Magnify has both a styling and beauty director. They further emphasize a raw, artistic approach instead of trying to fit conventional beauty and fashion standards.

Though the applications to join their team just closed, students interested in getting involved should follow Magnify on Instagram for updates on future openings, meetings, and photoshoots!

The First Edition: Coalesce

In the fall of 2024, Magnify released its first issue, “Coalesce,” which means coming together as one. This name reflects the merging of artists’ minds to create work for the magazine and build something new.

The debut edition featured several photoshoots, each tied to the overall theme. One standout feature of Magnify’s approach is that every photoshoot includes a custom garment, further establishing their approach to originality and ensuring no look could be replicated.

What Next?

This semester, Magnify is preparing for its second edition, “Neo Genesis.” This title, which translates to “new birth,” represents the magazine’s evolution from its initial launch while still being committed to its original goal of creating authentic and unique art. With new members and fresh ideas, Neo Genesis will build on the magazine’s foundation and continue to showcase bold, innovative artwork.

Magnify will also host a release party at the end of the semester to celebrate the launch, giving the entire community a chance to experience the magazine’s work firsthand. The event will feature copies of the magazine for sale, artwork from the latest edition, and opportunities to meet the team behind Magnify.

As Magnify continues to grow, its mission remains unchanged: to provide a space for members to create, design, and explore different forms of artistic expression. Whether you’re a photographer, artist, or model, Magnify offers an opportunity to join a community of like-minded creatives interested in pushing the boundaries of artistic expression at FSU.

