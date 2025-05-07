A Graduating Senior’s College Survival Guide

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I remember it like it was yesterday. The summer before my senior year of high school, I came up to FSU to celebrate the Fourth of July with a friend. I still have the Polaroid picture from that weekend, holding my backpack and a pillow in front of Azalea Hall. Little did I know that’s where I’d end up living my freshman year and working as a Resident Assistant for the rest of my time in college. When that picture was taken, I wasn’t even considering FSU as a potential university I’d want to attend, and now I can’t imagine a world where FSU isn’t my second home.

College taught me so much about life, love, and what it means to grow. These are the years for the fresh start you’ve always wanted; you can reinvent yourself and be intentional about trying new things. There will never be a better season in your life for you to be adventurous, meet new people, and go to new places, so take advantage of that. I never had a big sister to give me the rundown of how to go about the college experience, so I hope these tips and tricks are helpful to send you off into this new chapter of your life or to reminisce on how it’s going so far.

What to Bring

Starting on a practical note, and I’m going to hold your hand when I tell you this, you don’t need to bring your entire closet with you. I understand the feminine urge to pack every single dress you own, plus those shorts from seventh grade, but trust me, you won’t use half of them. If you’re living in a dorm your freshman year, pack shower flip-flops and a water filter. For the sake of your sanity, use Command strips for anything you add to your wall. If you want to add wallpaper, don’t.

Otherwise, make your space your own! Add posters and put up picture frames. If you’re nostalgic like me, keep every trinket you get during college. Save the notes, the wristbands, and the random shirts you get at campus events. Save all the memories.

When it comes to relationships of any kind, keep in mind that it’s okay to change your mind and heart as you grow. You’ll meet so many new people in college, so embrace new connections and friendships. You might not leave college with the same friends you came in with, but you’ll leave with the people you love and need. Here’s a quick list of Dos and Don’ts.

Don’t be afraid to get coffee with the people in your study group even after that class is done. Don’t let people tell you that your long-distance relationship won’t work out. Don’t be delusional about that frat guy.

Do become friends with the girl you met in the club you joined. Do bring cookies and say “Hi” to the people across the hall. Do go on fun dates and enjoy being loved.

At the end of the day, college is about you. It’s about discovering what you’re passionate about and what you want for your life. Apply for internships and jobs on campus. Not only will they teach you so much, but it’s never too late to learn how to budget for big purchases and sweet treats. Pro tip: cool people have good resumes and LinkedIn accounts.

Join a club as soon as you can. It’ll expose you to new people and new perspectives, and it pays to be surrounded by people who love what you love. Although I suggest joining as many as you can, here are the top three to consider: a club for people in your major/discipline, a club for a hobby you enjoy, and a club you do with a friend.

Now let’s speed run some general advice before you go. Please know that you’re not missing out or falling behind just because your journey or priorities may be different from everyone else’s. Take your time with the ride, everything that’s meant for you will arrive at the right time. You don’t need to have it all figured out; you shouldn’t, so you should have an open heart for change. Learn as much as you can, read interesting books, listen to new music, and invest in meaningful conversations.

This campus is your oyster. Stay out late, tan on Landis Green, and get burgers and soft serve at the dining halls. Explore the different buildings, attend random lectures, and go to every single Club Downunder event you can make it to. Take all the free stuff they’ll give you and go for walks with your friends that last hours.

Most of all, treasure every single memory. Life is short, and you never know when it’ll be too late. Make your college experience a time you look back fondly on and want to share with your future children. Florida State will give you the best years of your life if you let it, so let it!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!