This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Tallahassee is home to some amazing food spots that make for a perfect day of eating. Whether you’re going to a nice dinner or indulging in a quick sweet treat, the city offers a variety of options for every craving.

If you’re looking for the ultimate guide to a delicious day in Tallahassee, this itinerary will take you through some of the best local spots, including my personal favorites and a few other must-try locations!

Breakfast

Starting the day off right means finding a solid breakfast, and Catalina Cafe is an underrated gem that serves up some of the best coffee and breakfasts in town. The breakfast menu includes flavorful options like the Hungry Tally breakfast sandwich, which is packed with bacon, sausage, eggs, and cheddar cheese. You can also try their honey vanilla latte paired with a fresh croissant.

If you’re looking for a quick bite, Bagel & Co. opened its third location in College Town back in January. They have a mix of both delicious classics and unique flavors that make every visit worth it. The last time I went, I tried an Oreo bagel with cannoli cream cheese, and it was incredible. I highly recommend trying some unique flavors the next time you’re there.

Lunch

After breakfast, it’s time to start thinking about lunch!

For an underrated but delicious lunch option, The Bada Bean is a must-visit. This cozy cafe offers some of the best sandwiches, fresh salads, and soups in town. Their Crazy Carlo Wrap is a must-try, loaded with turkey, tomato, avocado, feta cheese, and Greek dressing. If you want something lighter, their Greek salad with house-made dressing is a great choice.

For something different, Kool Beanz Cafe is another great option. Kool Beanz is different in that they have a new menu every day, making for an unforgettable meal. They also tend to have unique menu items because chefs are encouraged to express their creativity.

coffee break

A coffee break is always a good idea throughout the day, and Black Dog Cafe is one of the most underrated spots for a caffeine boost. Overlooking Lake Ella, this charming cafe offers a peaceful setting, making it a great spot to unwind with a cappuccino or one of their monthly specialty flavors.

If you’re looking for something unique, Tally Cat Cafe is a great spot to sip your latte while hanging out with adoptable cats. Argonaut Coffee is another under-the-radar favorite that will keep you energized with a strong, rich espresso.

dinner

Dinner is where Tallahassee truly excels, and my absolute favorite spot is Bella Bella.

This Italian restaurant is known for its cozy atmosphere and comforting dishes, including its famous Bubble Bread, which is an absolute must-order. Whether you opt for their baked ziti, vodka sauce ravioli, or classic spaghetti and meatballs, every dish is packed with flavor.

If you’re looking for other options, Harry’s Seafood Bar & Grill offers upscale seafood dishes in an intimate setting. If you’re craving Mexican food, The Iron Daisy is an outstanding choice for their delicious tacos and quesadillas.

dessert

No perfect food day is complete without dessert, and Lofty Pursuits is the ideal spot for a nostalgic and delicious treat.

This old-school soda fountain serves handmade ice cream and classic egg creams, transporting you back in time. Its seasonal flavors and creative sundaes make every visit unique. Plus, their collection of vintage toys and games makes the experience even more fun.

If you’re looking for something different, Au Péché Mignon is a hidden gem specializing in French pastries. It offers macarons and croissants that remind me of my trip to Paris!

Tallahassee’s food scene is full of underrated food spots and beloved local favorites that make any day of eating an adventure. Whether you’re in the mood for a casual bite or a full-on Tallahassee food crawl, there’s something in this city to satisfy every craving. With this guide, you’re ready to embark on the ultimate Tallahassee food tour!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!