A Barista’s Guide to Red Owl Coffee Company

As a college student, I can honestly say that coffee shops are catalysts for creating awesome memories. Whether you’re locking in for a study session, treating yourself at the end of a long week of classes, or going to spend quality time with your girlfriends, coffee shops become quite the main character in our college experience.

Tallahassee is home to an abundance of charming coffee shops. I am spotlighting a new coffee shop in town called Red Owl Coffee Company. Red Owl Coffee Company is a chain that began in Valdosta, Georgia. With its modern vibe and high-end customer service, it’s a great new study and hangout spot for any college girlie. Don’t just take it from me, take it from one of their very own baristas! Find out why this place is becoming such a gem in Tallahassee.

Her Campus at FSU (HC): What inspired you to want to start working as a barista?

JF: For a while, I didn’t drink coffee myself, but I’ve always liked the community aspect of coffee shops. I love how they bring people together. My aunt lives in New York City, and there’s a coffee shop in her neighborhood that I went to while staying with her one summer. After going there with her, I realized how coffee teaches us so much about people and the world around us. They had an opening at that coffee shop, so I applied and began my barista era.

HC: How did you hear about Red Owl Coffee Company, and what drew you to them as an employer?

JF: While driving back to Tally for the fall semester, I passed by this new building on Mahan Drive. The building looked very cool, and it caught my eye immediately. What really drew me in was the sign on the door, which read, “Have the best day ever.” I found their website and felt their employee and quality-focused mindset aligned with my values. I applied on the website, and I actually heard back the next day. I was so excited to get the job!

HC: Describe a typical day in your life while on the job.

JF: I usually work in the mornings. I wake up pretty early to get to the shop by 5:30 a.m. to prepare for a 6 a.m. opening. Everyone gets assigned a position each day. The shift schedule says exactly what your job is going to be. Some days, I’m on the espresso machines, while other days, I’m on food prep. I love that we rotate. I help prep our bread products and pull really good espresso shots right before the shop opens. It’s so much fun!

HC: Give us the scoop on the food and beverage selections Red Owl has to offer. What are some customer favorites?

JF: One of our most popular drinks is the Dosta Double, which is a double brown sugar iced coffee with espresso and heavy cream. For food, we have bagel sandwiches that are customizable. One of our popular toppings is pimento cheese. Other food options include muffins, sweet bagels, wraps, salads, and croissant sandwiches. For drink selections, we have lattes, brewed coffees, energy teas, herbal teas, frappés, Americanos, and Hoot energy drinks.

HC: What items are especially unique to Red Owl Coffee Company?

JF: We have so many signature beverages. One of them is the Ripper, which is the Dosta Double with 2 shots of espresso on top. Another amazing option is the Golden Owl, which is a vanilla latte with caramel drizzle. I also love the Double Agent, which is a dark mocha and white mocha latte. Our seasonal cinnamon bun cold foam is delicious with any coffee! The Hoot energy drinks are also in high demand and come in multiple flavors. All of our lattes can be made into frappés. You can’t go wrong with our drink choices.

HC: Describe what the work environment is like in 3 words.

JF: Working here has been a great experience. The work environment is familial, organized, and supportive. On my first day, I immediately felt accepted and started making friends with everyone. The job training was thorough, and I felt super prepared for the job. The shift schedule is so nice because everyone has a checklist and a place to be, so everyone supports each other and knows what they are supposed to be doing. I love working here.

HC: How would you describe the atmosphere and aesthetic of Red Owl Coffee Company?

JF: Red Owl Coffee Company has a drive-thru and walk-up window. The outside of the shop is super modern and sleek, with its red-and-black wooden exterior. It just looks very modern and clean. The inside of the shop is small but not cramped. It’s homey, and everything has a place. Pop music is constantly playing, which makes the atmosphere very lively.

HC: What’s one thing you have learned about yourself while working as a barista at a brand-new coffee shop?

JF: I’ve learned that you can really make a difference in someone’s day by just being kind. It’s so easy to be kind, and it’s such an amazing way to make someone’s day brighter. We should all show kindness to each other, even when we aren’t feeling the best!

HC: What is one of your fondest memories of working at Red Owl Coffee Company so far?

JF: My coworker and I love to lift each other up when we are feeling down. One day, she drew a smiley face on this acorn and taped it to the window. Now, he’s our little pet. His name is Benny, and he brightens up my day.

HC: Are there any upcoming releases or events we should keep an eye out for?

JF: Hoot and Harvest is an employee market event coming up at Red Owl. It will feature the employees’ arts and musical pursuits and show off our business to the community. There will be live music, artwork, and games. It’s a time for the community to meet the baristas. It will be on Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the grassy lawn right in front of our drive-thru. You should definitely come out!

Without a doubt, Red Owl Coffee Company is a wonderful place to be. Will you be taking your girl gang or study group?

