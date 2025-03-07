9 Ways To Make the Most of Your Final Semester at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With this being my final semester at FSU, I’m saying “yes” to everything! I’m taking advantage of every opportunity and experience I won’t have after graduation. While this time of year can be nerve-wracking for us seniors, I think making the most of your last semester is essential.

Tallahassee has so much to offer from on-campus events to day trips if you know where to look. Here are some of my favorite experiences I’ve checked off my personal FSU bucket list, plus some ideas for making your final months unforgettable. It goes by in the blink of an eye!

Go bowling at the union

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Union (@fsustudentunion) One of the coolest things about FSU is that we have our own bowling alley on campus. The FSU Union Bowling & Billiards Center, located on the bottom floor of the Student Union, is a gem that every student should take advantage of. While it serves as the home base for the FSU Bowling Team, it’s open to students during regular hours, making it a fun activity just a few steps from class. I’ve gone bowling here with my friends before, and it’s definitely on my final semester bucket list. Whether looking for a casual night out or just a break from studying, the bowling alley is the perfect spot, especially if you live on or near campus!

market wednesday

For me, Wednesdays are always reserved for Market Wednesday on Legacy Walk. It’s a weekly tradition! The walkway is lined with student organizations and unique local vendors selling everything from jewelry to the most incredible vintage clothing. Market Wednesday runs every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the perfect midweek break from class. If you haven’t checked it out, you absolutely need to. And if you’re looking for a reason to get outside, it’s a perfect route for your daily walk!

study at Dodd Hall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU College of Business (@fsubiz) It took me a few years in college to discover the beautiful Dodd Hall, which lines the infamous Diffenbaugh Hill. Its stunning architecture and peaceful environment make it the perfect place to study, read, or unwind. I would consider this a hidden gem on campus. What makes it even more interesting is that the space was once the campus library before Strozier opened. Today, the Reading Room is a great, quiet place to get some work done, and it also functions as The Heritage Museum. Whether you’re looking for a new study spot or a bit of campus history, Dodd Hall is worth visiting.

Visit the innovation hub

I was lucky enough to take a class semester in the Innovation Hub, and I have to say, it’s one of the best places on campus. This building is designed as a collaborative workspace that allows students to explore their creative side and explore their ideas. One of my favorite features is the FabLab, a workshop space with a 3D printer, where you can bring all your ideas to life. The environment is full of energy, and I love spending time here.

Go to the SLC for movie night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Askew Student Life Center (@slc_fsu) Another cool part of campus is the Student Life Cinema (SLC). In the Askew Student Life Center, movie showings are free for FSU students with an FSUID. There are screenings practically every night, from the latest films to classic favorites.

The museum of fine arts

The FSU Museum of Fine Arts is inside the Fine Arts Building, and it’s one of my favorite relaxing places to visit. The museum features a permanent collection that showcases different styles of art and rotating exhibits that highlight work created by FSU students.

get thrown in the Westcott fountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Student Organizations & Involvement (@fsusoi) This one might be a given, but I think taking part in one of FSU’s most beloved traditions is necessary. In my opinion, getting thrown in the fountain at midnight on your 21st birthday makes you a true FSU student!

Go see a play or musical

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU School Of Theatre (@fsu_theatre) FSU is home to one of the leading theatre training programs in the country, making it the perfect place to see a high-quality performance right on campus. Each semester, there is always a diverse lineup of plays, musicals, and student-produced works, and I can promise it never disappoints. Check out the play The Sins of Sor Juana by Karen Zacarías, which plays in the Lab Theatre from April 11 to April 19. Tickets are discounted for students!

Attend a sporting event (that isn’t football)