4 Tips for Hosting the Perfect Friendsgiving as an FSU Student

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, there’s plenty to prepare, from traveling to packing for cold weather. But before we distance ourselves to spend time with our families, it’s the perfect time to gather your closest friends around the dinner table.

If you’re hosting or planning a Friendsgiving( a laid-back Thanksgiving dinner with friends), here are four tips on how to make your evening memorable and affordable in Tallahassee!

Food and refreshments I know I don’t even come close to my mother’s cooking. Still, with TikTok and Instagram nowadays, many quick and original tutorials are available that make elaborate dishes look effortless! Many college-friendly recipes I’ve searched for have minimal ingredients to save you money and time. For example, try making mini-batches of food or one-pan-sized dishes from Trader Joe’s on Thomasville Road. Don’t stress about making your Friendsgiving meals extra like your family’s — that you can save for the actual holiday! As a college student, I understand that it may seem difficult to whip up a bunch of dishes without the help of your entire family. Make your Friendsgiving like a potluck, but better! Ask your friends to each bring their own creations to the table. To make it more organized, have every friend in your group chat deliberate which dish or beverage they wish to contribute in advance. Decorations For Friendsgiving, there are many stores in Tallahassee that sell fall decor at an affordable price that you can easily dispose of or store afterward. Michael’s or Party City by Governor’s Square Mall are a few options nearby. If you don’t have a car on campus, you can find cutlery sets and table decor through sites like Amazon, which will be delivered ASAP for your set date. Some inspiration for table decor includes fall-scented candles to set the vibe, fairy lights, or a photo wall to make the room warm and inviting. Mini pumpkins and pinecones act as the perfect centerpieces. A fun idea I saw online is using a Kraft paper roll as a tablecloth and leaving markers out for friends to write messages, doodle, or add thankful thoughts. It’s a fun and interactive way to decorate the table, and cleanup is a breeze! attire @julia.side how is thanksgiving a couple weeks away ?!🤎 all of these outfits are on my LTK xo #thanksgiving #outfitinspo #fashion #friendsgiving #inspo #fall #winter #coldweather #2024 thanksgiving 2024 outfit inspo friendsgiving dinner outfit ideas 2024 winter outfit inspo fall to winter transitional outfit cozy outfit tall boots sweaters outwear ♬ original sound – ‍taya Depending on what your friends are feeling and the location of your Friendsgiving, the options for outfits are limitless. For example, if your Friendsgiving takes place at Cascades Park, consider layering up for chilly weather. A sweater dress paired with ankle or knee-high boots is cozy and cute, or a colorful sweater with denim jeans will match the surrounding leaves. Make sure to discuss the desired attire in the group chat before Friendsgiving so everyone looks cohesive for social media posts. Entertainment @join_jules A perfect playlist for those holding off on the Christmas music until after Thanksgiving #spotifyplaylist #thanksgiving #friendsgiving #hostingtips ♬ Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood No social event feels complete without music, and creating a playlist for Friendsgiving is a fun way to get in the holiday spirit. A great idea is to have all your friends add songs to a shared playlist on Spotify! Playing holiday classics or nostalgic hits during Friendsgiving will help lighten the mood while everyone enjoys each other’s company. Besides going around the table to ask what every friend is thankful for, pass around a disposable or Polaroid camera to take group pictures! The end-of-semester photo dump needs content with friends, so Friendsgiving is the perfect opportunity to capture that. If you’re feeling extra DIY, invest in a college memory scrapbook to add your group photos from that special night.

Friendsgiving is all about sharing gratitude with your FSU friends who’ve made your college experience unforgettable. A little planning goes a long way toward creating a fun and meaningful celebration to do just that. Enjoy the food and laughter that make this holiday yours!

