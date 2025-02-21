7 FSU Fun Facts You Never Knew You Needed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

As students at FSU, most of us know some of the basic facts, such as our founding in 1851 and how our school was originally a women’s college before becoming coeducational. But FSU has a rich history filled with fascinating facts and quirky stories you’ve probably never heard of!

The Sweet Shop Used to Be a Tea Room in the 1920s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nikki ackerman (@artxnikki) I learned this after reading some publications about the history of The Sweet Shop. I was immediately intrigued when I found out that The Sweet Shop — our beloved café where students gather to study and grab coffee — was once a tea room. It makes me wonder how many other pieces of history are hidden away in the familiar places we pass by every day.

FSU Has Had Nine Different Names Over the Years

Before becoming FSU, our school went through nine different names. Some of the most notable include the West Florida Seminary and Florida State College for Women. The name changed over time as the university evolved, eventually settling on FSU in 1947 when it became a coeducational institution.

Westcott Is Rumored to Be Haunted

This one is not a fact, but I had to include it because it’s such an iconic myth that many students have heard of but don’t know the details. The Westcott Building, one of the most recognizable landmarks on campus, is rumored to be haunted. Some students claim they’ve seen shadows or heard strange noises, while others say that lights flicker when no one is around. There are also reports of Cawthon Hall, one of the oldest dorms on campus, having unexplained noises and flickering lights. The stories surrounding Cawthon Hall vary as they’re passed down from person to person, but allegedly, a student was struck by lightning on the roof, which continues to haunt the dorms. Whether you believe in ghosts or not, it’s one of those FSU legends that gets passed down from class to class.

Three FSU Players Have Won the Heisman Trophy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Ward (@charliewardofficial) FSU is known for its football legacy, and three of our greatest players have won the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the best player in college football each year. The winners include Charlie Ward, Chris Weinke, and Jameis Winston. Each of these players left a lasting impact on FSU football and helped build our program into the powerhouse it is today.

When FSU Was Restructured into a Women’s College, Men Were Sent to UF

In 1905, the Buckman Act was passed, restructuring Florida’s higher education system and forcing it to become a women-only college. While FSU remained in Tallahassee, all the male students were sent to the newly designated men’s school: the University of Florida. It wasn’t until 1947 that FSU became coeducational again, allowing men to return.

Our School Colors Used to Be Purple and Gold

Before we wore garnet and gold, FSU’s original school colors were purple and gold. The colors were used when FSU was still the Florida State College for Women. Still, after transitioning to a coed university in 1947, they were changed to garnet and gold, colors that have since become deeply associated with FSU tradition.

The Story of the FSU Kissing Bench