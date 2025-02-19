This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

If there’s one thing FSU students love, it’s game day! Football takes up every Saturday of the fall semester, even when the team is not at its best. Students, including myself, will spend the entire morning getting ready for a game and hanging out with friends before going to Doak, where we’ll spend the next four hours.

Every Saturday, the big question is what I’m going to wear. Of course, I want to look cute, but I also have to be practical with all the walking, standing, and bearing the brutal Florida heat and humidity. This narrows things down, but I can’t repeat outfits throughout the season. Thankfully, football has no shortage of cute game-day outfit ideas, but what about spring sports?

The basketball regular season is wrapping up, with March Madness just around the corner. Since basketball is an indoor sport in the freezing Tucker Center, sweatshirts are often a staple. However, baseball season is here, and like so many, I had no idea what to wear to games my freshman year.

FSU baseball is following a very successful 2024 season. The team made it to the College World Series, so I’m ready to attend more games this year! Baseball is tricky to dress for, though. It’s hot, humid, and a very long game, so you must be comfortable enough to endure all nine innings.

Here’s my guide for a few baseball season staples at Dick Howser Stadium, which can be purchased here in Tallahassee or online.

Baseball Hats View this post on Instagram A post shared by Picked (@pickedtlh) There’s no way to survive any baseball season without a cute baseball hat, and FSU’s no exception. A baseball hat can save you in more ways than one, protecting you from the blistering sun or a bad hair day. You can buy one of these nearly anywhere in Tallahassee. The bookstore in the union has a massive collection of them, Barefoot Campus Outfitter has some great designs and options, and Picked has cute vintage-inspired caps. Baseball games often resemble a sea of garnet hats, so join the club and invest in a cute one. Jerseys There is no shortage of football jerseys across Tallahassee, but I would argue that the baseball ones are even cuter and more straightforward to style! I’m always so jealous of sororities that have baseball jerseys with their letters on them because they’re so adorable, and you can even get an official one in the FSU Bookstore. From the classic pinstripes to a more modern garnet and gold design, you can choose from various options. While these are a bit of an investment, I would argue they’re worth it. With the different ways to style a jersey, you can get several outfits out of it throughout the season and wear it during other sports games, too! Tank tops View this post on Instagram A post shared by Picked (@pickedtlh) While jerseys are an adorable option, the material can be thick and a bit heavy, so a lightweight tank top is also a great choice. There’s no shortage of designs, colors, and styles you can get with these, but remember that you’ll be getting tan lines while sitting in the sun. The FSU Bookstore has some staples, often on clearance, and the ones I’ve been wearing from Barefoot Campus Outfitter have been going strong since my freshman year. I’ve had my eye on the new tanks from Picked that feature a white or yellow color with a simple vintage Florida State design on the front. I’ll add one to my cart before I attend my first game of the season! Tennis Skirts If there’s one trend I’ll never stop pushing, it’s tennis skirts! They’re so cute and practical, perfect for baseball season. You can choose from several different styles with tennis shorts underneath, so they’re practical when you’re going to be stuck sitting on bleachers for a couple of hours. They’re also super lightweight, so you won’t feel like they’re weighing you down. I got mine cheaply on Amazon, so there are certainly affordable options. Most importantly, tennis skirts look adorable in all your game-day photos! women’s Boxer Shorts View this post on Instagram A post shared by pacsun (@pacsun) The boxer shorts trend is in full swing right now, and they’re an excellent option for game days. I saw many people wearing them during football season, and a garnet pair has school spirit written all over it. They’re also a great option if the flowy skirt isn’t for you, and most are lightweight. This is an excellent alternative to heavy jean shorts or stiff athletic shorts. A garnet and white pair would look so good with a yellow tank, so here’s your first styling idea! Sunscreen While this may be an invisible item, it’s necessary for baseball games. As a pale girl who burns so quickly, sunscreen is part of my daily routine, but I don’t mess around with it when it comes to baseball games. The student section is conveniently located along the sunniest part of the foul ball line, and sitting there for over three hours will surely give you a burn. The Florida sun is no joke, so prepare with sunscreen and drink lots of water during the game. Trust me, you don’t want to deal with a severe sunburn while living in a dorm. It’s not fun.

I hope these outfit ideas have made you as excited for baseball game days as I am! I can’t wait to see everyone’s outfits in the student section this season, and I’ll also be wearing these to softball games, too, as they’re so much fun. With that, I’ll wish you luck with your outfit planning, and most importantly, go ‘Noles!

