This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

With live oak trees and fallen leaves draping every path, FSU’s campus has a lot to offer. It’s so easy to get lost and enthralled by the various scenic routes when walking to class or anywhere on campus.

FSU has many spots that attest to its tradition, history, and landscapes, meaning that it also has plenty of surreal spots to capture the perfect pictures. The campus is filled with vibrant nature, historic landmarks, and vivid colors that are made for photoshoots. Here are six of FSU’s most photogenic spots and their matching aesthetics!

FSU Heritage Museum: Gothic and Dark Academia Located inside Dodd Hall, the FSU Heritage Museum is a quiet space on campus full of rich history. Its beautiful architecture and tall glass windows flawlessly match the dark academia’s aesthetic, making it the perfect spot for taking moody or gothic pictures. This historic spot will give your photos an atmospheric and vintage vibe, and paired with its ambiance lighting, high ceilings, and warm neutral color palette, you’ll have the perfect antique photoshoot. Landis: Laidback And Fun View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Arguably the heart of FSU and right in the center of campus, Landis is a fun and relaxed place for students to hang out, study, or enjoy being outside. With its famed green lawn and plenty of space for exciting activities, Landis is perfect for a photo shoot with friends. This spot encapsulates the culture and atmosphere of FSU, radiating a classical college energy that can be captured through photos. Whether you’re having a relaxed picnic day or just reading a book in a hammock, Landis will give your pictures a laidback and fun quality. Wescott Fountain: Elegant and Classical The Wescott Fountain is iconic for several different reasons and many different photos. It captures the pride and history of FSU with its classical brick buildings, lavish landscape, and stylish fountain. This elegant monument is a perfect backdrop for taking graduation photos, romantic pictures with your partner, or professional headshots. This spot radiates a sophisticated, beautiful, and classical ambiance that will add life to your photos! Seminole Organic Garden: Earthy and Peaceful View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) Near the Leach Recreation Center, the Seminole Organic Garden offers students a peaceful and calm environment for pictures. This quiet spot has abundant greenery that fosters tranquility when visiting, and the various fruits, vegetables, and flowers will give your photo a vibrant ambiance. If you want your pictures to have peaceful and earthy tones, the natural light and vines will create that vibe, encapsulating a story of connection, serenity, and nature. Ruby Diamond Concert Hall: Theatrical and Harmonious The Ruby Diamond Concert Hall has a beautiful modern design and stunning architecture. With its glass exterior and bold lights, this spot will give your photos a theatrical touch. If you take pictures at night, the lights perfectly illuminate the building, evoking a sense of harmony and beauty. The Ruby Diamond Concert Hall has spotlights and a dramatic stage that illustrates performance, talent, and emotions, which you can incorporate into your photoshoot. FSU Museum of Fine Arts: Artistic and Creative This museum is full of beautiful artwork and sculptures, the perfect spot for artistic and imaginative energy. Its modern architecture, large windows, plentiful staircases, and long hallways make this place the perfect spot for creative pictures, reflecting its creative aura and depth of art. The unique art exhibit, paired with the glow of natural sunlight, creates a striking backdrop for any photoshoot, and the hanging artwork against the white walls provides sleek, inspiring, and artsy photos for any occasion.

Each of these six spots on FSU’s campus truly showcases the university’s beautiful corners and hidden gems. Finding the perfect spot to take pictures can be tricky, but FSU has various visually appealing places that capture the essence of school spirit and culture.

With each location having a unique atmosphere, every photo you take will reflect the historic beauty and liveliness of the campus. So grab your cameras and check out these mesmerizing spots for your next photoshoot!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!