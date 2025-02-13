5 Delectable Options for Healthy Dining at FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Finding a place to eat can be difficult when you’re rushing between classes, trying to finish assignments, or meeting up with friends. Luckily, FSU is packed with dining spots that can cater to every craving, dietary need, and budget. Whether you need a quick snack, a filling meal, or a caffeine fix to power through, there’s always something delicious nearby.

It’s important to fill yourself with healthy food. In college, I’ve found eating healthy to be super difficult, and it can impact my ability to get through the day. So, I spend most of my days on campus and get many meals and snacks from on-campus dining options. This year, I’ve been devoted to finding cheap, delicious, and healthy items I can rely on daily, from snacks to full-on meals.

That said, here are five locations for healthy dining at FSU that help me feel much more energized and not dread being on campus all day!

Starbucks View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seminole Dining (@seminole_dining) For most, including me, study snacks are a must. They keep me productive and focused while refueling my brain. With this, my first go-to place to get a quick and healthy study snack on campus is Starbucks. Starbucks is easy and convenient, considering there are multiple campus locations near where most students study. Additionally, they have many healthy options, including granola bars and bagels with avocado spread. Provisions on Demand and The Trading Post View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seminole Dining (@seminole_dining) Sometimes, I’m on my way to class and crave a quick snack. In these cases, my favorite places to quickly stop by are Provisions on Demand near Landis Green or the Trading Post at the Student Union. Both places are stores that carry various snacks, drinks, and small boxed meals. Each option can cater to any dietary restrictions and be inexpensive. Suwannee Room and Seminole Café View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Admissions & Visitor Center (@fsu.admissions) For meals, FSU’s two dining halls offer lots of meal options. These dining halls are known as Suwannee Room and Seminole Café and carry all-inclusive, buffet-style dining. The dining halls can be fun for meeting up with friends to eat! Both cater to any dietary restrictions and offer more than enough options to find something healthy. I typically gravitate towards building my salad options and protein-rich sections. 1851 at Azalea Hall I spent most of my time in 1851, the dining facility below Azalea Hall! 1851 has multiple restaurants with very healthy options. This includes Bento Sushi and Vato Tacos. Each is full of protein, grains, and vegetables that are delicious and filling. They have seating areas, as well, and this works well for studying and eating. Pollo Tropical at The Student Union The Student Union offers many options, but when I want a healthier meal, Pollo Tropical is the place I go! Pollo Tropical is one of my favorite spots on campus to have a perfect meal. Their menu is enormous, so there’s a lot of variety. They also have make-your-own bowls that allow you to customize your food and cater to any dietary restrictions.

Overall, FSU has various options for students to enjoy delicious meals, including healthy ones that help me survive my busy days on campus and cater to my needs!

Want to see more HCFSU? Be sure to like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Pinterest!