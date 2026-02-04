5 Ways to Survive Online Classes This Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Spring semester is here! After a relaxing winter break, we’re thrown back into the hustle: early mornings for 8 a.m. classes, endless homework, and trying to keep that school-life balance. Let’s be real, though — sometimes things don’t go as planned. What if you find yourself this Spring semester with only online classes, with no in-person options?

That’s my reality this semester. My classes are all online, and not by choice. It’s turned out to be a surprising challenge. If you’re in the same boat, don’t worry, I’ve got your back.

Here are some practical tips that have helped me stay on top of things, and might just work for you, too.

Create a Fake Class Routine View this post on Instagram Online classes demand greater self-discipline, especially when they’re asynchronous and don’t have a set schedule like traditional classes. To prevent the urge to procrastinate, stress out at the last minute, or fall behind, I find that creating an organized schedule truly helps. For example, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, I focus on microeconomics because of its heavy workload, while Tuesdays and Thursdays are dedicated to my public relations assignments and lectures. It gives me a sense of control and makes skipping virtual classes less tempting, even with deadlines looming. Utilize Planning Tools Using a digital or physical planner keeps me on track. I personally love Google Sheets because it consolidates all my assignments, quizzes, exams, and papers for every class in one place. I can check things off as I go. If you prefer writing things down, a physical planner works just as well. I block out deadlines and carve out specific times to work on each subject. Time management is the secret. Eliminate Distractions One challenge I face is losing focus when I need a break. My attention span shrinks quickly, and I often find myself distracted by my phone. To combat this, I put my phone on do not disturb and keep it out of sight until I finish my work. This simple step really boosts my productivity. Give Yourself a Change of Pace Balancing academics and mindfulness can be tough, especially when at home on your computer all day. It’s easy to get overwhelmed and tired, but I protect my peace by taking breaks and setting boundaries. When my home feels like a classroom, it’s tempting to lounge in bed, which can be a trap. I’ve learned that changing my environment makes a big difference, either by studying outside in the sunlight or visiting study rooms in my apartment complex, which often have snacks. Sometimes, I go to my favorite spots on campus, like Strozier Library or the William Johnston Building. Giving myself grace and mixing up my study spots helps me stay motivated and balanced. I also incorporate micro breaks into my schedule. I use the 50/10 rule: working 50 minutes then taking a 10-minute pause to stretch, walk outside, grab a snack, or chat with my mom. These habits keep me refreshed and energized throughout long digital study sessions. Stay Connected and Embrace New Things View this post on Instagram Though the length and solitude of this semester can feel isolating, I’ve found ways to make it enjoyable. I’ve started romanticizing my experience, creating a playlist with soft and upbeat songs, including my current favorite on my playlist, “CHIHIRO” by Billie Eilish, to energize my study sessions. Since I’m not bound by a strict class schedule, I make time to go on campus. Whether it’s sitting on Landis Green on a sunny day, calling friends for lunch, or catching a movie at the Askew Student Life Center (ASLC), these outings refresh my mind. Joining organizations that interest me also helps fill my free time and keeps me connected.

This spring semester might look different and come with challenges, but I’m learning to stay organized, take necessary breaks, and reach out for support. If you’re navigating similar circumstances, I encourage you to discover what works best for you, because managing online classes is all about finding your balance and keeping your motivation alive.

