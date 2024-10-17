An FSU Advisor’s Guide To Crafting the Perfect Spring Schedule

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

October is the perfect time to grab your favorite sweater, drink a pumpkin spice latte, and log into Schedule Assistant to plan your schedule for the spring semester. I know we’re hardly halfway through the fall semester, but it’s already time to pick out your classes for the spring. But you don’t have to do this alone!

Every degree program at FSU has an advisor who dedicates their time to answer your questions about your degree program and ensure that you’re choosing the best classes. Rachel Ward is one of the advisors in the FSU College of Music; she’s legendary. She’s passionate about helping students thrive in their classes and designing schedules that fit their desires.

I wanted to get her insight on course registration tips and tricks as well as highlight her expertise in staying organized as a busy college student!

Her Campus (HC): Tell us about yourself and what made you want to become a college advisor.

Rachel Ward (RW): I was a music major in my undergraduate years. When I was getting ready to go to graduate school, I thought I wanted to be a social worker, but the universe had other plans. I worked in a similar role in the College of Music while in graduate school and ultimately decided that being an advisor made me happy. It’s a good bridge between music and social work, honestly.

HC: What’s one piece of advice you like to give students during course registration?

RW: You need to know your materials. You’re in the driver’s seat when it comes to registering for courses; the advisor is just a copilot. Know what your gen-ed requirements are. As advisors, we can offer reminders, but it’s ultimately up to you.

HC: What are some tips and tricks you think students should know when designing a schedule?

RW: Start with the obvious classes first. Students tend to start with the gen-eds, but you should nail down the classes for your major before adding your gen-ed classes. Writing down course codes, course titles, and each course’s credit hours can be very helpful, too.

When you start with those courses first, your schedule fills up faster than you’d expect. Also, students often don’t plan travel time and lunches into their schedules. Make sure you look up the location of buildings while designing your schedule. Although classes have a break between them, if you have a class across campus, you won’t make it on time despite how fast you think you can run.

Most importantly, plan times into your schedule for self-care; your brain needs breaks from listening and studying so that it can process the information. If you’ve been having a rough fall semester, consider taking fewer classes or less intense classes this spring. Utilize your summer semesters to manage your course load, too.

HC: Many students are unaware that they don’t have to take PHI 2010. What are some great alternative courses students can take instead of philosophy to fulfill their ethics credit?

RW: If you have a course that falls under the state-core humanities, you can take any kind of ethics class. One recommendation I have is PAD 3003, which is a public administration course. Another good option is PHI 2635, which is bioethics. Both classes are totally online.

Another good one to take is HPS 3320, which focuses on comparing medical dramas to what happens in a medical facility. There’s also a leadership in ethics class, which is LDR 3200. Those are some classes I keep in my back pocket.

HC: What are some of your best tips for helping college students stay organized throughout the semester?

RW: Write it down! Digital planners, like Google Calendar, rock, but most humans do better and remember much more information when they physically write things down. Whether that’s just taking electronic notes or physically writing stuff in a planner, writing things down will help you so much.

Also, it’s so important to get your body on a regular schedule every day. Wake up and go to bed at the same time every day. Getting up and going to bed at a consistent time will help you be productive. When creating a routine, build in study time and brain breaks. Even with five classes back-to-back, take the little time in between to enjoy the outdoors or have fun conversations with a friend. If you don’t schedule these study times and breaks, you’ll waste time, and your productivity will decrease.

HC: If there’s a hold on my account, what steps should I take to remove it?

RW: The first thing to do is to read the description of the hold; it’ll tell you whether you need to meet with your advisor or if you can remove it yourself. Next, meet with your advisor as soon as possible or send them an email. Most advisors have drop-in hours where this can be taken care of, too.

HC: What are some of your math and science gen-ed recommendations?

RW: When deciding on a class, choose something you’re genuinely interested in, especially for the sciences. If you like science and politics, the Physics and Technology for Future Presidents class, PHY 1020, and the accompanying lab, PHY 1020L, would be a great fit. For math, there’s STA 1013, a statistics class. This spring, there’s a new math class called Mathematics in Context, MGF 1131, which covers taxes, voting methods, and personal finance topics.

HC: What are some misconceptions students have about the course registration process?

RW: Lots of students think that registration opens at the same time for everyone. That’s not true. The myFSU portal says course registration opens on a certain day, but that’s not accurate. The real registration date will be updated on that portal when the registration guide is released.

Another misconception is that the Drop/Add period ends Friday night; it ends Thursday night. Students get stressed when they try to change their schedules Friday morning and realize it’s too late.

HC: What is your favorite thing about being a college advisor?

RW: It’s the coolest job I’ve ever had because I get to work with the best people. Getting to work with talented and hardworking students is awesome. It’s special for me to get to work with these students at such a pivotal time in their lives. My coworkers are great, too, and enjoy their jobs as much as I do.

Here at FSU, we truly have some wonderful people to help you through the ups and downs of course registration and college life!

