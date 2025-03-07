5 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About FSU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

Some of the best parts of history aren’t always the fun facts you hear on a tour or information etched on a marker; sometimes, it’s the notes you read in passing in books or the writing on the back of pictures.

Here are some facts about FSU that you’ll only find deep in the yearbooks from the 1980s through the archives. This is for all my history nerds who love to learn and my trivia besties who love a fun fact!

FSU had a synchronized swimming team View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Campus Recreation (@fsucampusrec) The Tarpon Club was FSU’s synchronized swimming sports club and the oldest continuously active student organization FSU had ever had. All the members were pioneers in water ballet and synchronized swimming — complete icons! They won national awards, performed in Mexico and Canada, and even a short film was made about them (look up “Campus Mermaids” from 1945)! My research (online stalking) shows that the club was almost revived in 2017, but their legacy lives on even if it didn’t make a full comeback. The unique homecoming of 1980 In 1980, Bill Wade was crowned Homecoming Princess to prove a point that Homecoming elections were a popularity contest and promoted too many gender stereotypes. Wade ran under the alias Billie Dahhling, and won by over 150 votes! Several fraternities threatened to boycott the Homecoming activities, but Wade ended up being crowned and had his name announced during the half-time festivities despite not being on the field. There were no actual hard feelings since this ended up in the yearbook for that year, but what a powerful social commentary. FSU students are nothing if not vocal about their beliefs and hilariously creative in their efforts. We don’t have an official mascot View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) FSU doesn’t have an official mascot but instead chooses to be represented by Osceola and Renegade as symbols of our respect for the Seminole Tribe. However, several past efforts have been made to introduce an official mascot, including Tommy Hawk, our brief eagle mascot. Not only was the opposing team calling him “the chicken,” but he was also scaring too many kids. Doomsday was upon us Another fact brought to you by the ’80s, if the infamous “Doomsday.” A law passed in 1980 raised the drinking age in Florida from 18 to 19 to get alcohol out of high school, but as noble as that was, it caused the great crashout of FSU. The day before the law took effect, 18-year-olds took to the town to enjoy their last night of “freedom” and nicknamed it “Doomsday.” When the clock hit midnight, they all had to leave the bars to await their 19th birthday. If you participate in Tallahassee nightlife, I’m sure you can imagine the scene. More Fun Facts in the Archives The coolest fact is that you can find all of this information and more at the Special Collections and Archives in Strozier Library. The Archives have pictures, documents, and papers from FSU history dating back almost 100 years, and as students, we can access (most of) it freely! You can schedule an appointment and look through old yearbooks, pictures of student life, previous clubs, historic buildings, and so much more!

All this information is crucial because there is a rich history behind everywhere you go. Talking and sharing facts and pictures is the way we can help keep history alive!

Checking out Special Collections is definitely something to add to your bucket list before you graduate; you’ll love what you find. Most importantly, treat history and the people who protect it with love and respect!

