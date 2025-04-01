5 Things To Do on Campus Now That It’s Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter.

I think it’s fair to say that we all welcomed spring with open arms and loved feeling the sun on our faces again these past few weeks. Now that we’ve finally moved out of winter, from all the sweaters and shivering, we can enjoy campus in a new way. Here are five things I can’t wait to do on campus this spring season!

FSU LAKEFRONT Park The FSU Lakefront Park and Retreat Center is located on Lake Bradford, only a few miles from campus, and is the perfect spot to hang out with your friends. Best of all, it’s free for all FSU students. You can tan, swim, kayak, or even play beach volleyball or disc golf at the Lakefront. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, you could try out the 40-foot climbing wall. No matter what the vibe for the day is, the Lakefront is a fantastic place to explore and feel connected to the outdoors again. SEE THE AZALEAS View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florida State University (@floridastateuniversity) If you have been walking around campus lately, I am sure you’ve stumbled upon some radiant azalea flowers. FSU is undoubtedly in full bloom, with beautiful shades of pink and white all around. Walking through campus, whether to class, to get coffee, or just for fun, is a great way to appreciate how beautiful our campus can be. Since these flowers will not be around forever, we should definitely try to enjoy them while we can. SITTING ON LANDIS At least for me, what I missed most during the wintertime was the ability to sit comfortably on Landis Green. A favorite activity of mine is tanning on a picnic blanket with my friends after class or even just doing homework in the fresh air. Having an activity is always great, too, whether you want to do a craft like watercolor drawing or play football or Spikeball. Regardless of your choice, hanging out on Landis is a great way to take advantage of our new weather. MARKET WEDNESDAY @rileyspran Yay! Happy Wednesday!! 😊🩵🌟 #FloridaState ♬ original sound – 🎶🎸💌 Market Wednesday is always a crowd favorite for things to do on campus. At least during the winter, I didn’t take enough time to properly enjoy all the vendors due to the cold, and who doesn’t love supporting a small business? Now that the weather is more accommodating, taking time between classes to stroll through this area could be a great activity. Who knows, you might find the perfect summer top, purse, or jewelry and help a small business while you’re at it! WALK TO DOAK CAMPBELL STADIUM One of my favorite ways to stay active is to go for a walk, especially to our gorgeous Doak Campbell Stadium. Since this is a farther distance from my apartment, I find it relaxing to have time with my thoughts after a long day of classes. My favorite time to go is during sunset to see the beautiful sky behind the stadium!

No matter how you approach this new sunny weather, there are many accessible options on campus to help you make the most of it. Whether you want to tan, stay active, or just have fun with your friends, Florida State has something for you!

