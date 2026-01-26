5 Items on My Spring Semester Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s January of my junior Spring semester, which means that inevitably, the pre-senior year feels are in full swing. In true eldest “thought daughter” fashion, I often find myself nostalgic for a time that hasn’t yet passed.

To know that I’m officially over the hill in my college experience, roommate couch rot sessions, springtime walks around Doak Campbell Stadium, and even late nights at Strozier, has me feeling extra sentimental about my remaining time at FSU being bound in three singular semesters.

I’m a to-do-lister at heart because everything becomes a little less scary with a list. I’ve devised some realistic ways that I can engage with the Tallahassee community this semester that are fun, practical, and not solely defined by their Instagram-ability.

Try New Tallahassee Restaurants

My latest TikTok rabbit hole and a fixture on my For You Page has been local restaurant recommendations. I’ve started building a list of spots that look like they’d be perfect for Saturday brunches, visits with friends and family in town, and the occasional (very welcome) break from my typical rotation of meal-prepping and Chick-fil-A runs. Leon’s at Lake Ella offers a rare waterfront dining experience, classic southern homestyle cuisine, and a name that appears as a subtle nod to Leon County but is actually a tribute to the restaurant’s head chef. Complete with a fried green tomato sandwich that sounds mouthwatering and an appearance on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, this spot is at the top of my list of Tallahassee restaurants to try. Other notable need-to-try spots include Hopkins Eatery for a sandwich that surpasses my measly turkey and cheese, Uptown Café for its from-scratch deli and brunch served in a classic diner setting, and The Hawthorn for its homemade sourdough pop tart filled with seasonal flavors and what I can only assume is a touch of magic.

Visit the Tallahassee Nurseries

@tallahasseenurseries Welcome to Tallahassee Nurseries 🌱 We’re the premier gardening center in Florida’s capital, Tallahassee. Established in 1938, we’re one of the oldest gardening centers in the United States. We’re known for a wide range of varieties of plants that flourish in our zone! Over ten acres of flowers, trees, shrubs and more to choose from for any yard or garden space. Or just explore with a wine slushie or local beer we have on tap! Featuring one of the biggest greenhouses in Florida full of rare plants, houseplants, cactus, and more! We might be bais, but it certainly feels like a little oasis. Have you been in before?? ☀️ #localnursery #tallahasseenurseries #gardencenter #planttok ♬ Brother Eww Mark Kross Edit – Jayden Collison Every time I drive up Thomasville Road, I have the lingering thought that I should pay a visit to the Tallahassee Nurseries. While my experience with gardening extends to being the proud roommate of a succulent mom, I love a good Trader Joe’s flower arrangement. The Nurseries seems to be the perfect place to elevate my coffee table vase and soak up the springtime weather. The Nurseries also offers a host of community events, in case you enjoy more organized fun. The only thing that could make a coffee crawl, open mic night, or classic local farmer’s market better is doing it among the flowers.

Take a Day Trip to the Beach

@850mediaproductions Since y’all like the last Alligator Point post, here is one from last year… #alligatorpoint #forgottencoast #florida ♬ original sound – Kyle Gibbs As a Florida native spoiled with easy access to the Gulf Coast, I’ve often turned my nose up at Tallahassee’s relatively limited, distant selection of beaches. However, when the UV is a 10, and I’m suddenly longing for a beach read, Jimmy Buffett music, and a pub sub, I’ve come to learn that sand is sand, the ocean is the ocean, and I need to be a bit more appreciative of the local beauty our area has to offer. This semester, I’m determined to make it over to Alligator Point, which can be found at a very accessible day-trip distance, just 45 minutes south of Tallahassee. With views straight out of a coastal Hallmark movie, two public beaches in Alligator Point Beach and Bald Point State Park, and quiet simplicity that evades spring breakers and Ron Jon Surf Shops, this beach seems to offer a respite from the “college bubble” for days when you just need to touch grass (or sand).

Travel to an Away Athletics Game

With how close ACC rival schools like Georgia Tech and Clemson are, I’m amazed that I’ve made it this far in my college career as a die-hard sports fan (and proponent of a good road trip) without going to an away game. Since diamond sports seem to be a stronghold at FSU — something that unfortunately can’t be said about all other athletic arenas — I’m determined to travel to a softball or baseball game this semester. In early February, FSU’s softball team will travel to Clearwater, Florida, to play in a tournament against Texas Tech University, Florida Atlantic University, UCLA, and the University of Tennessee. FSU’s baseball and softball teams will find their way to Gainesville, Florida this semester for games against the Gators. There are also options if you’re seeking some out-of-state fun; both teams have series against Georgia Tech this April, and I think that an Atlanta trip would make for the perfect girls’ weekend.

Find a New Favorite Thrift Store