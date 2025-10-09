5 Items on My FSU Senior Year Bucket List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at FSU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Like so many other seniors around me, it feels almost impossible to wrap my head around the fact that I’m in my final year at FSU. Time has a funny way of flying by, yet somehow, I keep forgetting this fact. As surreal as it may be, I fear I have no choice but to make my last year the best one yet. To achieve this, I’ve created an FSU senior year bucket list.

Here are five things I want to do before I graduate:

Go To The Circus Something I’ve always wanted to do at FSU is watch a circus show. However, in May 2024, two destructive tornadoes made their way through Tallahassee, taking the old circus tent with them. After an entire year with no tent, the circus is now back to full operations! The FSU Flying High Circus was founded in 1947 and is one of the only two collegiate circuses in the U.S., making this a very unique event to add to your FSU bucket list! The circus performs many shows throughout the year, showcasing jaw-dropping routines performed by FSU students, who are at the heart of the circus; they make all their own costumes, use their own equipment, and produce lights and sound for the shows. Admission is free with your FSU ID! visit the planetarium View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nole Your Campus (@noleyourcampus) You probably already knew that FSU has a circus, but did you know they also have a planetarium? The Pat Thomas Planetarium, established in 1982, is a part of the FSU Physics department. With a minimum of eight people, you and your friends can book a show at the planetarium for free! Their website has a catalog page where you can choose from many pre-rendered planetarium shows, like a show about black holes, planets, cosmic castaways, dark matter, the Big Bang theory , and even Galileo! The FSU planetarium is free for everyone. Take a pottery class View this post on Instagram A post shared by FSU Art Center (@fsuartcenter) FSU’s Student Union is home to many activities and opportunities on campus. It’s a place where you can do homework or study, eat at a variety of restaurants, host a club meeting, go bowling, play pool, grab a drink at the bar, show off your skills on the piano, and even take art classes. On the bottom floor of the Student Union is FSU’s Art Center, which offers a variety of classes available to everyone. I’ve always wanted to learn how to make pottery, so when I found out about the classes offered by the Art Center, I immediately marked the class registration date on my calendar. I’ve been to several classes so far, and while pottery is more difficult than I expected, I’m still having a lot of fun. You don’t have to dive straight into an actual pottery class, since they also offer Paint-A-Pot and group painting classes! Have coffee with an old professor Over the past few years, I’ve had professors on both sides of the spectrum, from the absolute best to the absolute worst. However, there are a notable few that left a lasting impact not only on my academic life, but also on my personal life. Senior year feels like the perfect time to reconnect with them. Whether it’s grabbing coffee to express my gratitude, asking for advice before graduation, or just catching up outside the classroom, I know these conversations and professors will stay with me long after I leave FSU. It’ll be the perfect mix of coffee and closure. Take a billiards class As I mentioned earlier, the FSU Student Union has many activities available to students, including a bowling and billiards center on the bottom floor! This center offers a variety of programs such as bowling leagues, billiards tournaments, intramurals, cosmic bowling, parties, late-night programming, and open bowling. They also offer 1-credit courses to students in both bowling and billiards. I’m not too shabby at bowling, but when it comes to playing pool, I struggle quite a bit. When I heard that FSU offers one-credit billiards classes, I knew it would be the perfect class to take during my senior year, once I got the rest of my more serious classes out of the way. Not only would it give me a chance to finally work on my pool skills, but it also seems like a class that I would genuinely have fun in!

Senior year is flying by faster than I could’ve ever imagined, but creating this bucket list has reminded me to slow down, focus on the present, and enjoy all the unique opportunities that FSU has to offer. From circus shows, pottery classes, and planetariums, to reconnecting with professors and leveling up my billiards skills, there’s still so much to experience before graduation. These five bucket list items are sure to make this final year truly unforgettable!

